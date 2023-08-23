Civil Contractors Raise More Than $40k For Hawke’s Bay Recovery

Civil Contractors New Zealand Manawatū Whanganui Branch has got behind the Hawke’s Bay East Coast recovery, with the organisation raising more than $40,000 for the Bay View Community Charitable Trust to continue to support local business and homeowners with rebuild and recovery, including engaging civil contractor support.

A sum of $26,161 was presented to the Charitable Trust last Friday on 18 August at an Esk Valley property devastated by silt. It tops up the already $15,000 raised from CCNZ members across the country, making over $40,000 available to help communities, and adding to thousands of volunteer hours from contractors who contribute time and expertise.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Central Regional Manager Grant Radovanovich, a Bay View resident, said there had been a ‘massive effort’ from the region’s civil contractors to restore the community’s infrastructure for businesses, homeowners and the community, and wider support from across the country would be much needed in the months and years to come.

“We’ve been through so much this year, so any support people can offer is hugely appreciated. Many of the civil contractors from the neighbouring Manawatu-Whanganui region have contributed to the recovery effort in person.

“It’s awesome to see them get behind the recovery effort in this way. The community hugely appreciates it. More than I think the contractors really understand.”

Bay View Community Charitable Trust Funding and Community Liaison Jenny Dodds said the community was grateful for the support and this funding will go a long way to help restoring the Bay View, Whirinaki, Eskdale and Tangoio communities, which had been massively impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“When we’re talking about transport, water, or earthmoving, contractors are the ones to do the physical works. We’ve seen so many skilled and dedicated contractors putting their hands up to support the community over the past months, which has saved lives, restored access to properties, allowed our community to start recovering.

“This new funding from CCNZ Manawatū Whanganui will support our ongoing efforts to support our community with clean-up and building back.”

The funds were raised by CCNZ Manawatū Whanganui Branch at a charity Ambrose golf tournament and auction on 7 July, supported by former All Blacks Christian Cullen and Mark Ranby, and former Hurricane Andre Taylor.

People who are interested in supporting the new fund and contributing to the recovery of the community can make a donation online at https://www.bvewcyclonerecovery.com/donate.

