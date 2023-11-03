Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prestigious Award For UHY Haines Norton Director

Friday, 3 November 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: UHY Haines Norton

Pictured from left: Bernard Fay, Managing Partner of UHY Fay & Co Spain and Chair of the UHY Forum; Emma Simpson; Bas Pijnaker, Partner of Govers Accountants & Advisors and member of the UHY Board of Directors.

UHY Haines Norton (Auckland) Ltd is delighted to announce that Director Emma Simpson CA, ATT UK (Fellow), is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 UHY Leadership Forum Award.

UHY is currently ranked the 20th largest international accounting, audit, tax and consultancy network. The UHY Forum is a key event in the network’s professional development calendar, bringing together global professionals for an international business and mentoring programme built around the development of leadership and client relationship skills. Every fourth year, the UHY Forum is opened up to its ‘alumni’ and becomes the UHY Leadership Forum, with previous delegates attending alongside UHY’s promising emerging leaders to create an even more dynamic leadership environment. This year over 40 delegates attended the forum, from member firms in 25 countries. “I really enjoyed being part of such a great event and meeting like-minded people,” says Emma. “And I got to appreciate the truly global reach of UHY.”

Emma Simpson was chosen by the Forum leaders as the overall Forum winner. “I enjoy connecting with people, which most likely helped me to win the award,” she explains. “I think the experience I’ve gained running my own practice, and now being part of the bigger UHY team, helped me to contribute to the discussions in a meaningful way.” Emma is now invited to UHY’s annual conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to network with firms from around the world and present her views and insights.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Emma merged her successful accounting practice with UHY Haines Norton (Auckland) Ltd earlier this year, feeling that the timing was right for her clients to benefit from the expanded range of services UHY provides. “The last few years have seen a huge increase in the amount and complexity of compliance forced onto businesses – especially small- to medium-sized businesses,” she explains. “The decision to join UHY was not only the right one for my clients, but also me personally.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UHY Haines Norton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 