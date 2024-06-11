Industry Collaboration To Advance Fast-growing Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

Joint Media Statement: Airways International LTD and Tawhaki Joint Venture

Airways International and Tāwhaki Joint Venture are working together to help drive the New Zealand aerospace sector forward in a collaboration agreement announced today.

Both Airways International and Tāwhaki are focused on supporting sector growth in a way that enables the safe integration of new and existing aerospace technologies in the airspace system.

Their agreement identifies key target areas to fast-track testing of uncrewed aircraft that can benefit operators, policy makers and regulators in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

Tāwhaki will shortly be deploying the latest iteration of Airways International’s uncrewed traffic management (UTM) system, AirShare, at the Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre at Kaitorete. The goal of AirShare’s UTM system is to share the air safely and efficiently; it will provide a clear picture of airspace activity for operators at the multi-use site and support future projects.

Airways International and Tāwhaki are also looking to set up initiatives with sector-wide benefits, such as flight corridors, that can explore future concepts of operations in our airspaces and support new types of aircraft. The data and learnings from these projects would directly assist policy makers, regulators and standards development organisations to prepare for these operations and new and uncrewed aircraft becoming commonplace.

Airways International CEO Sharon Cooke says, “We’re excited to be partnering with Tāwhaki to provide UTM services and trial advanced UTM features and traffic management concepts aimed at creating the aviation environment of the future.”

Tāwhaki is attracting companies from around the world, and supporting aerospace endeavours from research and development to innovative start-ups and full-scale operators at its National Aerospace Centre. Uniquely placed with wide open spaces to facilitate aerospace testing in the close vicinity of international air and seaports and a modern city, Tāwhaki is recognised as one of the world’s premier locations for aerospace, launch and space exploration.

Tāwhaki CEO Linda Falwasser says partnerships like this are crucial for the sector to thrive.

“We need to be responsive and progressive in how we help this sector grow and working together to find practical, forward-looking solutions is key. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Airways International to create world-leading testing environments for advanced aviation systems and technologies, so we can safely develop more sustainable transport options and tackle some of the big challenges facing our people and planet.”

