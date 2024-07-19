Energy Observer Completes Her Global Odyssey In Paris: An Emblematic Stopover During The Paris 2024 Olympic

Energy Observer completes her global Odyssey in Paris: an emblematic stopover during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Energy Observer, the emblematic laboratory vessel of the energy transition, will dock in the heart of Paris on the evening of July 28, 2024 for a stopover of almost three months, marking the end of a seven-year Odyssey around the world. A particularly powerful and symbolic moment, as this is where this unique and memorable journey began, when it was christened on July 7, 2017, in the presence of the Mayor of Paris and the French Minister for Ecological Transition.

An exceptional human and technological adventure

During these seven years under the leadership of Victorien Erussard, a merchant navy officer and ocean racer, Energy Observer has covered more than 68,000 nautical miles, i.e. three times around the Earth, and visited 50 countries through 101 stopovers. This journey has enabled the team to meet over 350,000 people and raise awareness of the challenges of the energy transition. Supported by a team of sailors, scientists, engineers and journalists, the project's mission was to explore, test and disseminate concrete solutions for a low-carbon world.

A powerful symbol at the heart of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The arrival of Energy Observer coincides with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, for which the organizers have highlighted the significant reduction of carbon footprints through innovation, sobriety and daring - core values of the Energy Observer project. This parallel reinforces the symbolic significance of this Paris stopover, celebrating a shared commitment to a sustainable future. These values are also dear to the hearts of Energy Observer's partners: Accor, Air Liquide, BPCE and Toyota, who support the event in Paris and the Olympic ideal.

An ongoing commitment to the energy transition

Energy Observer operates on a mix of renewable energies, including propulsion wings* and a complete hydrogen chain, demonstrating the viability of low-carbon solutions in a variety of climatic and geographical conditions. Over these seven years, the vessel has not only proved the feasibility of a sustainable energy mix, but has also collected and shared valuable data on energy systems. Strategically, it has enabled us to meet change agents, international decision-makers, industrialists, ... reinforcing a global network of sharing of knowledge and innovation.

Victorien Erussard, founder and captain of Energy Observer: “This stopover in Paris closes a chapter in an exceptional seven-year human and technological adventure. But the adventure doesn't end here. We've matured, we've moved forward, and our mission is not over. I'm not giving up, and I'm not waiting until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality! The task is arduous and the obstacles numerous, but when I see what we've achieved in seven years, I'm convinced we can do much more.”

In Paris, Energy Observer will continue to inspire and raise awareness among the public and public decision-makers, demonstrating that concrete, sustainable solutions exist and are implementable today.

Practical information

Paris - Port de la Conférence: From July 29 to September 8, Energy Observer will be berthed between the Pont de l'Alma and the Pont Alexandre III, Port de la Conférence, next to the “Compagnie des Bateaux Mouches” jetty. The boat will be visible from the dock but cannot be visited by the public.

Paris - Port du Gros-Caillou: Energy Observer and her exhibition village, designed to raise public awareness of the challenges of energy and ecological transition, will be open from September 16 to October 11 (opening times to be confirmed). The boat will be visible from the dock but will not be open to the public.

*Due to their size, and in particular their height, the 2 propulsion wings - Oceanwings - had to be removed in Saint Malo in order to reach Paris.

