Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jaecoo J5 Reveals A New Standard For Pet-friendly Travel

Friday, 1 November 2024, 9:32 am
Press Release: Omoda Jaecoo

Jaecoo has officially unveiled their newest model, the J5 at the 2024 Omoda Jaecoo International User Summit.

The new vehicle sets a new benchmark in pet-friendly travel, one of the few in the industry to do so. The J5 is designed with extended seating specifically for pets, and its advanced air filtration system ensures a clean, fresh cabin by effectively blocking pet hair.

Taking comfort a step further, the J5 features intelligent temperature control, automatically adjusting cabin conditions to suit the environment, while an antibacterial system provides added protection against bacteria growth.

With an independent suspension system, the J5 offers a smooth and comfortable ride, whether cruising city streets or tackling rugged terrain.

A 1.45 square-metre panoramic sunroof brings stunning views of the sky, while the 13.2-inch integrated display seamlessly combines navigation and entertainment for an intuitive driving experience.

The J5 is expected to launch in international markets in 2025, with a potential New Zealand launch currently under review. Stay tuned for more updates, specs and information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Omoda Jaecoo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 