Jaecoo J5 Reveals A New Standard For Pet-friendly Travel

Jaecoo has officially unveiled their newest model, the J5 at the 2024 Omoda Jaecoo International User Summit.

The new vehicle sets a new benchmark in pet-friendly travel, one of the few in the industry to do so. The J5 is designed with extended seating specifically for pets, and its advanced air filtration system ensures a clean, fresh cabin by effectively blocking pet hair.

Taking comfort a step further, the J5 features intelligent temperature control, automatically adjusting cabin conditions to suit the environment, while an antibacterial system provides added protection against bacteria growth.

With an independent suspension system, the J5 offers a smooth and comfortable ride, whether cruising city streets or tackling rugged terrain.

A 1.45 square-metre panoramic sunroof brings stunning views of the sky, while the 13.2-inch integrated display seamlessly combines navigation and entertainment for an intuitive driving experience.

The J5 is expected to launch in international markets in 2025, with a potential New Zealand launch currently under review. Stay tuned for more updates, specs and information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

