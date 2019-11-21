Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

EQUITANA Auckland Kicks Off

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Equitana


The stars are in the house for EQUITANA Auckland which opened at the ASB Showgrounds this morning (Thursday) for four fun-filled days of all things equestrian. Star-billing is Sir Mark Todd who is home for the first time since he announced his retirement from international eventing earlier this year.

Also in the City of Sails is New Zealand Olympic showjumper Bruce Goodin, The Netherlands-based Australian dressage maestro Tristan Tucker and celebrated American horseman Al Dunning.

One of the most anticipated competitions of EQUITANA is the IRT The Way of The Horse where four invited horse men and women go head to head in the ultimate horsemanship challenge. They’ve made their horse selections and completed the first of just four hours they will spend with the animals over the coming four days before the eagle-eyed judges, building towards Sunday’s grand finale.

Tonight will be one to remember when Sir Mark is toasted in a this is your life celebration of an incredible career.

Around 10,000 people are expected through the gates at EQUITANA Auckland where are evening entertainment sessions, education, competition and shopping. Sunday will be a big one for members of the New Zealand Pony Club Association who have free entry and the opportunity to rub shoulders with Sir Mark.

WHAT: EQUITANA Auckland
WHEN: November 21-24, 2019
WHERE: ASB Showgrounds, Auckland
MORE INFO: www.equitanaakl.co.nz
TICKETS: https://www.equitanaakl.co.nz/ticketing/

© Scoop Media

