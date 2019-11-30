Thrilling Finishes at BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

Epic results unfolded today at the 43rd annual BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

Spectators lined the streets of Taupō to watch the fast-paced 100km Bayleys Women’s Classic Elite Race. It was a tight race with the top three podium winners crossing the finish line at almost the same time. Sharlotte Lucas finished in first place (2:50:21), Sharlotte also placed second in last night’s Criterium race.

Kirsty McCallum placed second (2:50:21) and Jorja Swain third (2:50:22).

Kees Duyvesteyn won the Holden Men’s Classic Elite Race (3:43:06) followed very closely by Michael Torckler (3:43:06) previous winner of the Holden Men’s Classic. Hayden McCormick placed third (3:43:07) an astounding result considering he had two mechanical failures throughout the race.

Connor Johnston blitzed the BDO Huka XL men’s mountain bike event (3:43:19). Sam Shaw came second (3:43:22) repeating his 2018 result, Caleb Bottcher was third (3:47:33), also repeating last year’s place. Emma McCosh 4:36:00 placed first in the Huka XL women’s mountain bike event, followed by Sarah Beadel.

Clint Kimmins from Sydney completed the four-lap Maxi Enduro in an impressive time of twenty two hours, 11 seconds.

First place in Bike Barn Round the Lake 160km ride was Mark Parry (3:50:54) and first female was Louise Delaney (04:12:24).

Debbie Chambers, event director, says it was one of the best crowds she’s ever seen at the finish line. “It was great to see heaps of supporters out enjoying the sunshine and cheering riders along. Congratulations to the first round of winners and everyone who is taking part today.”

Download the app for all the event info and to follow rider’s progress on the day. Simply search Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge in your app store. Other BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com

ABOUT BDO LAKE TAUPŌ CYCLE CHALLENGE

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is NZ’s largest cycling occasion, with over 5,000 participants from New Zealand and up to 20 other countries taking part each year.

It is best known for its 160km Bike Barn Round the Lake, the one-lap circumnavigation of Lake Taupō, although this is just one of 14 categories on offer, with both road cycling and mountain bike options for individuals and teams, catering to all levels of cycling and fitness abilities.

www.cyclechallenge.com

OUR WHO & WHY

We’re the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge team, and we feel privileged to be tasked with delivering one of NZ’s biggest annual sport participation events. We are motivated by our passion for showcasing the beauty of Taupō and its roads and trails, celebrating the joy of riding, building a community of riders, putting smiles on people’s faces, and providing the best event experience we can.

Our mission is for BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge to be an event that offers something for everyone and inspires people to push their personal limits and challenge themselves. We want our event to stand out from other events and be known as a well-organised, fun, safe event that puts participants at the forefront of everything. We believe the Cycle Challenge caters to all - from the absolute beginner, the weekend warrior through to the elite athlete, as well as the dedicated supporter.

In its 42 year history, the Cycle Challenge has become an iconic event that has touched the hearts of generations. We are here to ensure that this event lives on and has a special place in the hearts and minds of Kiwis and Internationals alike for future generations.

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is managed and delivered by a small team of proud locals who are honoured to be involved with this world-class event. This event has grown from grass roots to one of New Zealand’s most iconic sporting occasions. We are genuinely proud of what the event has become, and are committed to its future success.

We generate the largest economic impact of any event in the Taupō region. Owned by a Charitable Trust, and governed by a Rotary-appointed Board, all surpluses are injected back into the community, benefitting a number of worthy groups and organisations.

Our aim is that our valued event participants see the Cycle Challenge as being innovative, aspirational, inclusive, challenging yet achievable, and quite simply, the best event of its kind.

