A virtual reality adventure to Antarctica comes to Auckland

Wednesday 11 December 2019





After playing to sell-out audiences in major Australian venues, The Antarctica Experience; a virtual reality visitor experience, complete with VR headsets and a 22-minute 360 Antarctic film, comes to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

From Saturday 21 December this new virtual reality adventure will allow visitors to experience the life of Antarctic expeditioners and scientists as they research this mysterious continent. They will see first-hand the work that goes into understanding climate change, managing ecosystems, researching sustainability and conserving wildlife.

Visitors will be transported to a world of ice and snow through the wonder of virtual reality. Using the latest 360-degree virtual reality technology this is a unique opportunity to travel to Antarctica.

Explore Antarctica from a helicopter cockpit, land on a glacier and cruise through icy waters to meet a penguin colony and their new chicks. Visit Davis Station and learn about daily life in these harsh conditions, and marvel at the spectacular Southern Lights.

This stunning immersive experience takes visitors to the heart of Antarctica and into the world of scientists studying and conserving this incredibly special place, while prompting viewers to contemplate the great environmental challenges of our time.This is Antarctica as you’ve never seen it before — it’s the next best thing to visiting the frozen continent.

The ground-breaking immersive The Antarctica Experience is the work of Western Australia film-maker Briege Whitehead, of White Spark Pictures, who partnered with BAFTA award-winning director Phil Harper, known for his work on David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef VR Dive, and the Western Australian Museum to create this extraordinary VR adventure.

Briege Whitehead says “People love the opportunity to make a virtual visit to Antarctica and see the impact of climate change for themselves. The fact that they can fully share the experience with their friends and families in an auditorium is an added bonus – and we are excited to be now be taking this film to venues across the world, so new audiences can enjoy this unique experience.”

Australian Antarctic Division’s Davis Station Leader at the time the documentary was filmed, Robb Clifton, says: “It was great to introduce Briege’s team to the wonder of the icy continent. We are thrilled so many people around the world are now able to experience our station’s operations and science, as well as take in the stunning Antarctic environment through this film. It’s been a pleasure to share our passion for the icy continent.”

This virtual reality adventure, screening exclusively at Auckland Museum, gives people, no matter where they live, a chance to experience the stunning beauty and diversity of this remote continent.

The Antarctica Experience is proudly presented by White Spark Pictures, the Western Australian Museum, ScreenWest, Lotterywest, Australian Antarctic Program, Screen Australia and DNEG.

