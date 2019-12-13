Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Arts celebration rounds off summer events season

Friday, 13 December 2019, 9:10 am
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners


Whanganui & Partners is proud to continue its support for Artists Open Studios and Whanganui Walls as the culmination of an exciting summer 2020 events calendar.

Jonathan Sykes, Whanganui & Partners’ Strategic Lead – Brand, Events & i-SITE, said that summer events are an effective way to both draw in visitors and ending the season with a celebration of the visual arts reinforces Whanganui’s identity as a creative centre.

“These two events are part of how we see ourselves as a city and reinforce our heritage in the arts in a modern context. It also attracts visitors whose interests align well with our attractions and often end up returning.”
Artists Open Studios offers a chance to meet local artists as they open their studios to the public over two weekends. In 2020, AOS will be held over the 21-22 and 28-29 of March. This will be its 20th year, and Sykes says the event is going from strength to strength.

“With 84 studios open and 121 participating artists, AOS is the perfect way for Whanganui and its neighbouring regions to showcase the local breadth of talent in the visual arts. The Artists Open Studios Trust are doing a great job of developing the event into a cornerstone of our summer events calendar. There’s been increased interest in corporate sponsorship, which is something we want to help facilitate.”

Street art festival Whanganui Walls is only in its second year and was originally anticipated as a biannual event, but positive feedback from the inaugural event persuaded the organisers to bring it back for 2020. It will be held March 19-22.

“Whanganui Walls engaged a lot of people and had a great vibe, but what’s really special about this event is that it leaves a long-lasting impact on the look and feel of our city, which creates new opportunities for promotion. For example, the Edith Collier mural contributed to Ridgway Street being named New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Street this year,” Sykes said.

“The event also appeals to a younger audience, which is currently an underdeveloped market. The street art creates a point of interest for younger visitors throughout the year.”

Whanganui & Partners also supports key events such as 3 Bridges Marathon, Cemetery Circuit, Whanganui Opera Week, Whanganui Vintage Weekend and have supported in bringing new events to Whanganui recently such as Spring Challenge and the Labour Party Conference.

To support these events, Whanganui & Partners provides funding, promotional advice, marketing resources and connects organisers to relevant opportunities.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 