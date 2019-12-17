Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coping with too busy lives in the run up to Christmas

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: STATE Insurance

17 December 2019

It’s the countdown to Christmas, the silly season, the month of madness. Whatever your preferred term, it almost always conjures up a panicked feeling as we all try to do more with less time.

So, as we deal with what is often perceived as the busiest time of the year, what are some of the factors that make modern lives so busy and what can we do to cope?

Well, the latest research from State Insurance shows ‘work’ is the most common culprit in making Kiwis feel too busy or stressed out, but that certainly wasn’t the only factor.

State Insurance asked its customers what makes life feel too busy and more than 6000 replied with their thoughts, citing work-related reasons in most responses. People mentioned specific work stresses such as deadlines, projects, managing staff, working extra or long hours and the flow-on impacts to the rest of their lives.

The top reasons why life feels too busy:

22% Work
20% Poor organisation/time management
17% Things happening at the same time
16% Managing unforeseen situations
12% Family member being ill
11% Being ill
11% Busy lifestyle
9% Lack of work-life balance
7% Not enough time
7% Stressful situations
7% Project delivery/deadlines
7% Working overtime

And while the build-up to Christmas might be an even busier time than usual, the research did prove that too-busy moments don’t just occur in the run up to Christmas, they’re inherent in our day-to-day lives.

So how did the 6000 or so respondents say they coped at these busy times?

Not surprisingly ‘friends and family’ were the key to feeling better under pressure with a third of respondents saying that connecting with people was the main way they coped. Even when other coping strategies were used, leaning on friends and family was often central to making life easier.

The top ways people cope when they’re too busy:

14% Friends and family
13% Holding on and getting through
11% Quality time with family and friends
10% Going for a walk
9% Taking time for myself
8% Having a drink
8% Talk to someone
7% Spend time doing something I enjoy
7% Writing lists
6% Planning
6% Taking deep breaths
5% Sleep

So while you rush to meet a million work deadlines before the Christmas shutdown, shop up a storm to ensure there’s a wealth of gifts under the Christmas tree, and turn yourself inside out with your best Martha Stewart impersonation to feed the extended family on the big day – it’s good to know that your most popular coping mechanism, friends and family, will be close at hand.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from STATE Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 