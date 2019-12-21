Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sheep shearing record on Monday

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Three Waikato shearers are facing the daunting task of shearing lambs at lee than 47 seconds each for 8 hours to crack a World record in a remote King Country woolshed on Monday.

Shearing at Ingleby Farms’ Puketiti Station, on Huku Rd southwest of Piopio, Coel L’Huillier, Kaleb Foote and Daniel Langlands will have to average over 608 of the romney-coopworth lambs to break the three-stand strongwool lambs record of 1825.

It was set in another King Country woolshed almost two years ago, with individual tallies of 614 to Welsh international Matthew Evans, 609 to New Zealand shearer Ryan Miller, and 602 to Te Kuiti-based Welsh gun Delwyn Jones.

Employer and New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association president Mark Barrowcliffe, of Piopio, believes L’Huillier and Foote are each capable of breaking 700 for the first time, while Langlands, a former Chiefs Development squad rugby player, is targeting 600 for the first time.

“He’ll do it,” said the boss, who does, however, have his fingers crossed pending a wool-weigh on Sunday which will determine whether the record goes ahead.

A pre-record sample shear of 20 lambs from the target flock of about 2300, in front of a five man World Sheep Shearing Records Society judging panel headed by Australian Peter Artridge, must average at least 0.9kg and Barrowcliffe says it’ll be a close call.

“There hasn’t been a lot of sun up there this week, and the lambs are young,” he said.

L’Huillier has featured in two previous records, firstly in 2013 when he shore 518 in helping establish a five-stand record of 2638 near Kawakawa Bay.

While that record was broken two years later, L’Huillier got back into the books with 537 ewes in a two-stand ewes record of 1068 in January 2017.

Foote, who has also been in the Waikato rugby selection frame in the past, won the New Zealand Shears Intermediate shearing final in Te Kuiti in 2015, but Langlands has not ventured often into competition, although, Barrowcliffe says, he’s tested himself in front of crowds in Speedshear events and as a resident shearer for the woolhandling competitions at the New Zealand Shears.

Monday’s record bid is set to start at 7am, with four 2-hour runs separated by 30-minutes for each of the morning and afternoon tea breaks and an hour for lunch. It finishes at 5pm.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 