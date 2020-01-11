A record breaking day at 11th edition of SRAM Tour de Ranges

Records have been broken after elite road cyclists took on SRAM Tour de Ranges today in Clevedon, Auckland.

The first four cyclists finished in a sprint, only milliseconds apart.

James Harvey won with a record time of 02:30:17, while female elite winner Mikayla Harvey finished with a time of 02:50:05.

James Harvey said it was good to come away with the win.

“I haven’t done any racing for probably a month now. After the Christmas period I didn’t really know what my form was like so to come out here and get a win today is a good indication.”

He said a high point was catching up to the lead bunch which broke off early in the race, while a low point was one of the climbs.

“The last climb as you come off the coast was pretty hard, Theo [Gilbertson] really ripped it up there and I wasn’t feeling so good at that point.”

He said he had been focusing on endurance training for races over summer.

“I’m riding in the Cycle Classic next week which will be good… hopefully go down there and get a good result or at least a good couple of days of racing anyway.”

Theo Gilberston finished in second place while Michael Torckler finished in third place.

Gilbertson said he was happy with the result.

“Feels pretty good. I’m heading to the NZ Cycle Classic race which starts on Wednesday, so this was a really good hit out before that.”

He said he broke off from the lead bunch near the beginning of the race but was caught by another seven guys before he gave his all on the last hill and split off into the leading group of four.

Mikayla Harvey had a sprint finish also.

“It’s a really nice feeling to be able to win especially in my Bigla colours and being able to race in New Zealand, it’s really special. Riding Tour de Ranges is pretty cool because I used to live around here when I was younger so these roads are very memorable for me.”

She said she tried not to worry too much about what the other girls were doing in the bunch.

“I had good fun out there and hit it out on the climbs. I was happy with how the sprint finish went; I haven’t had many sprints like that, so it was good being able to give it a crack at the end.”

She said the race was part of her preparation for Elite Road Nationals.

Ally Wollaston finished in second place with a time of 02:50:06 while Georgia Perry finished third with a time of 02:50:08.

Wollaston said it wasn’t the result she was hoping for.

“It’s good, but it’s not the result I was hoping for. I felt really good at the end, I just couldn’t quite execute the sprint because of my positioning but I’m still really happy with it and to take out the under 23 title is still pretty cool.”

Wollaston said she is heading to The Tour Down Under next week.

“My plans for the year are all up in the air at the moment just with Tokyo and everything coming up I think selection will play a big part in my plans for the year.”

Event Director Tim Farmer said the event had a good turn out.

“The change in the national cycling calendar have given an opportunity to increase the elite field which is exciting for local riders and spectators.”

The SRAM Tour de Ranges is an elite and social road cycling event comprising of 110km elite, 110km age group, 110km team, 65km age group and a social 30km fun ride around the roads of Hunua Ranges, Clevedon.





© Scoop Media

