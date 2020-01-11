Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A record breaking day at 11th edition of SRAM Tour de Ranges

Saturday, 11 January 2020, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Tour de Ranges

Records have been broken after elite road cyclists took on SRAM Tour de Ranges today in Clevedon, Auckland.

The first four cyclists finished in a sprint, only milliseconds apart.

James Harvey won with a record time of 02:30:17, while female elite winner Mikayla Harvey finished with a time of 02:50:05.

James Harvey said it was good to come away with the win.

“I haven’t done any racing for probably a month now. After the Christmas period I didn’t really know what my form was like so to come out here and get a win today is a good indication.”

He said a high point was catching up to the lead bunch which broke off early in the race, while a low point was one of the climbs.

“The last climb as you come off the coast was pretty hard, Theo [Gilbertson] really ripped it up there and I wasn’t feeling so good at that point.”

He said he had been focusing on endurance training for races over summer.

“I’m riding in the Cycle Classic next week which will be good… hopefully go down there and get a good result or at least a good couple of days of racing anyway.”

Theo Gilberston finished in second place while Michael Torckler finished in third place.

Gilbertson said he was happy with the result.

“Feels pretty good. I’m heading to the NZ Cycle Classic race which starts on Wednesday, so this was a really good hit out before that.”

He said he broke off from the lead bunch near the beginning of the race but was caught by another seven guys before he gave his all on the last hill and split off into the leading group of four.

Mikayla Harvey had a sprint finish also.

“It’s a really nice feeling to be able to win especially in my Bigla colours and being able to race in New Zealand, it’s really special. Riding Tour de Ranges is pretty cool because I used to live around here when I was younger so these roads are very memorable for me.”

She said she tried not to worry too much about what the other girls were doing in the bunch.

“I had good fun out there and hit it out on the climbs. I was happy with how the sprint finish went; I haven’t had many sprints like that, so it was good being able to give it a crack at the end.”

She said the race was part of her preparation for Elite Road Nationals.

Ally Wollaston finished in second place with a time of 02:50:06 while Georgia Perry finished third with a time of 02:50:08.

Wollaston said it wasn’t the result she was hoping for.

“It’s good, but it’s not the result I was hoping for. I felt really good at the end, I just couldn’t quite execute the sprint because of my positioning but I’m still really happy with it and to take out the under 23 title is still pretty cool.”

Wollaston said she is heading to The Tour Down Under next week.

“My plans for the year are all up in the air at the moment just with Tokyo and everything coming up I think selection will play a big part in my plans for the year.”

Event Director Tim Farmer said the event had a good turn out.

“The change in the national cycling calendar have given an opportunity to increase the elite field which is exciting for local riders and spectators.”

The SRAM Tour de Ranges is an elite and social road cycling event comprising of 110km elite, 110km age group, 110km team, 65km age group and a social 30km fun ride around the roads of Hunua Ranges, Clevedon.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tour de Ranges on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 