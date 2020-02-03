Ending HIV Big Gay Out is back

Ending HIV Big Gay Out is back with a big challenge for NZ leadership

Now, more than ever, it is time for the government to show real support for our rainbow communities. With dramatic recent reductions in the number of new HIV transmissions in Aotearoa, leadership is needed to ensure ground is not lost and emerging wider sexual health disparities can be addressed effectively.

New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) Chief Executive Dr Jason Myers says the Ending HIV Big Gay Out is an opportunity to not only gather and celebrate as a community, but to make public declarations of support for the communities Ending HIV and the NZAF serve - and encourage Aotearoa’s leadership to do the same.

"Poor sexual and general health outcomes still affect LGBTQI+ people disproportionately. Gay and bisexual men are the group most affected by HIV and other STIs in Aotearoa, and young rainbow people experience more difficulty accessing healthcare than their cis-heterosexual peers," says Myers.

"We’ve contacted many members of parliament in the lead up to this event and let them know very clearly that our communities must see support in their work and policies - especially coming up to an election. We look forward to seeing what commitments they will make to ensure equitable health and wellbeing outcomes for my own community and all the communities we serve."

At the Ending HIV Big Gay Out 2020, NZAF is putting on a free party with international stars, local heroes and community acts taking the stage to wow the over 10,000 LGBTQI+ whānau, allies and friends who will gather in Auckland’s Coyle Park Sunday February 9th.

Myers says this event is an opportunity for NZAF to create a safe space where the communities it serves can gather - as well as a chance for those most at risk of HIV to engage with the information and tools they need to stay safe in 2020.

"This is a whānau-friendly event with a purpose. We know that the communities we serve don’t always have the spaces to be their true selves and at the Big Gay Out they can celebrate together with people of all walks of life and identities. It also gives us opportunities to show support to those who are living with and affected by HIV in Aotearoa."

NZAF is proud to welcome international superstar Courtney Act to headline this year’s event, as well as incredible local talents: Fortunes., FAFSWAG, Alae, Half Queen, Lizzie Marvelly, Randa, Mika Haka, Steven Oates, Marjorie Sinclair, Donald Bennett, Shavorn Aborealis, Medulla Oblongata, G.A.Y, Night Of The Queer, Caluzzi Cabaret, Monty Montgomery, Miss Geena, Murder Haus, Hadassah Grace, Marianne Leigh, Beth Goulstone, Kita Mean & Anita Wigl'it, Luke Bird & K'lee, Hugo Grrrl & Trinity Ice & more.

Media are invited to attend the Ending HIV Big Gay Out and access passes are available.

Event Info:

- Ending HIV Big Gay Out

- Coyle Park - Point Chevalier

- Sunday 9th February

- 12-7pm

- Free and family-friendly

- http://www.biggayout.co.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

