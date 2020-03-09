L.A.B, Katchafire, Stan Walker And More Hitting The Road For Good Vibes 2020

A star-studded line-up featuring some of best live acts around - including L.A.B, Katchafire, and Stan Walker - will be hitting the road this winter for Good Vibes 2020.

Other must-see acts on the bill include Hawaiian reggae artist Kolohe Kai, local legends Ardijah, Che Fu, Three Houses Down with up-and-coming Kiwi sensations General Fiyah, Victor J Sefo, and Lomez Brown.

Presented by Pato Entertainment and Mai FM, the Good Vibe indoor Winter tour kicks off at the Gisborne Showgrounds on July 17; before moving on to the Village Green (in a marquee) in Rotorua on July 18; it commences again at Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena on July 24; followed by Pettigrew Green Arena in Napier on July 25; The Factory in Hamilton on July 31; Mt Maunganui’s Trustpower Arena on August 1; Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on August 7 and Whangarei’s ASB Stadium on August 8.

This is a guaranteed good time and vibe for a warm-up party over Winter.

Tickets are on sale Thursday March 12 at 7.00pm from www.goodvibesfestival.co.nz

Please note, Kolohe Kai will be appearing at Gisborne, Rotorua, Porirua, Napier, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui only. Stan Walker will only be performing at Auckland and Whangarei.

After selling out their recently announced Auckland and Hamilton shows in under 10 minutes, L.A.B is without question one of the big drawcards of this tour. Their current album, III, remains in the top 20 chart and features the NZ #1 single ‘In The Air’ (5 consecutive weeks at #1!).

‘In The Air’ is also currently the #1 single in the country, the first Kiwi act to take the #1 spot since Lorde three years ago.

L.A.B was founded by Stu and Brad Kora, two of the brothers from the already massive Kiwi band, Kora. They have become a fan favourite and continue to make a name for themselves with their exciting live show. With a combination of Reggae, Blues, Rock and Funk, don’t miss the chance to see L.A.B on Good Vibes 2020.

Hamilton reggae Gods, Katchafire, will also be a highlight of the eight-date New Zealand tour. Katchafire have built a name and reputation for themselves like no other reggae band. After releasing their fifth album LEGACY in 2018, the album shot to number one on the New Zealand charts and number one on the USA iTunes reggae charts. The band have proven again and again that they are reggae royalty.

L.A.B and Katchafire are joined by Ardijah, Che Fu and Three Houses Down with General Fiyah across all dates on the Good Vibes tour. Kolohe Kai joins the action for Gisborne, Rotorua, Porirua, Napier, Hamilton and Mt Maunganui while Stan Walker features at Auckland and Whangarei. Victor J Sefo appears in Gisborne, Rotorua, Porirua, Napier and Lomez Brown performs in Hamilton, Mt Maunganui, Auckland and Whangarei.

Pato Entertainment and Mai fm presents:

Good Vibes 2020

L.A.B, Katchafire, Kolohe Kai*, Stan Walker**, Ardijah

Che Fu, Three Houses Down and General Fiyah, Victor J Sefo***,

Lomez Brown****

July 17 – Showgrounds, Gisborne

July 18 – Village Green, Rotorua

July 24 – Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

July 25 – Pettigrew Arena, Napier

July 31 – The Factory, Hamilton

August 1 – Trustpower Arena, Mt Maunganui

August 7 – Logan Campbell, Auckland

August 8 – ASB Stadium, Whangarei

Tickets on Sale 7.00pm Thursday March 12 from www.goodvibesfestival.co.nz

*Kolohe Kai appearing at Gisborne, Rotorua, Porirua, Napier, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui only

**Stan Walker appearing at Auckland, Whangarei only

***Victor J Sefo appearing at Gisborne, Rotorua, Porirua, Napier only

****Lomez Brown appearing at Hamilton, Mt Maunganui, Auckland, Whangarei only

© Scoop Media

