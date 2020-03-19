Māoriland Film Festival: Screenings To Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19

E mihi ake ana ki ō tātou rangatira o te wā e ārahi nei i a tātou kia hau anō ai te ora i roto i ngā hāpori puta noa i Aotearoa me te Wai Pounamu.

The world is changing on a daily basis as each country finds ways to cope with the physical and emotional well being of its citizens. The Māoriland Film Festival has paid strict attention to the advice of Ministry Of Health guidelines regarding COVID-19, as well as the expectations of the community while we changed the programme and reduced audiences.

We have decided today to cancel public screenings from this afternoon 1:00pm onwards. The Māoriland Hub including Toi Matarau Gallery and Te Matatoki Carvers will remain open. Our rangatahi filmmakers launch Ngā Pakiaka TV today on Instagram - you will be able to view their films online from later today. You can follow them @ngapakiaka - they would appreciate your tautoko!!

When circumstances allow we will present those films we cannot currently screen. If you have already bought tickets, we will be putting out information on refunds early next week. We ask that you are patient with us as we work this out.

We remain grateful for the huge support for our kaupapa. Tēnei ka mihi ki ō tātou kaihāpai katoa. Mauri tū, mauri ora. For more information, please follow the link here.

