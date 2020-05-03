Replay GIRL POWER Women's Kickboxing Tournament, Sunday May 3

GIRL POWER debuted on November 14, 2014 in Liepaja, Latvia, featuring a one-night women's kickboxing tournament. The full event replay is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 on FIGHTMAG YouTube channel.

GIRL POWER athlete roster featured competitors representing eight different countries (lineup below). To win the tournament the contender had to earn three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final. Prestigious WKN championship belt was on the line.

GIRL POWER contest followed its big brother - a series of heavyweight boxing tournaments BIGGER'S BETTER produced live on Eurosport from 2010 to 2013.

The event marked a debut of boxing Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger officiating kickboxing bouts, after he obtained training and was qualified and appointed by World Kickboxing Network.

GIRL POWER participants

Seda Duygu Aygun (Turkey)

Elna Nilsson (Sweden)

Ivana Miklasova (Slovakia)

Daorung Samrong (Thailand)

Anna Tatjana Lie (Norway)

Pernille Schjonning (Denmark)

Karina Jarjomenko (Latvia)

Ratnadiptee Shimpi (India)

WATCH GIRL POWER KICKBOXING

When: Sunday, May 3

Where:

Stream on YouTube

Australia

8pm AEST / 6pm AWST

Paris

12pm

USA

6am ET / 3am PT

Mumbai

6:30am

About World Kickboxing Network

The World Kickboxing Network ® (est. 1994) is the leading kickboxing federation that awards WKN World and subordinate championships in Full Contact, Kickboxing (low kick), Oriental kickboxing, Thai-boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

