Spectators Urged To Play Their Role In Being Part Of The Team

The nation was asked to ‘be kind’ during Covid-19 and Sport Hawke’s Bay and the region’s sport codes are calling on sideline spectators to do the same as the winter sport season gets into full swing this weekend.

Winter sport brings out the best and in some cases the worst in some people and Sport Hawke’s Bay Sport Development Manager, Derryn Finlayson said this year’s ‘Be Part of the Team’ campaign will focus on creating a positive experience for young participants that have had a late start to their seasons.

“Some sport was able to start in late Term 2 but Term 3 will see sport fields and courts across the Bay in full action and we want to ensure that the action is on the field, not off it.”

“Parents and supporters on the sideline play an important role and that’s to celebrate those that are playing.”

‘Be Part of the Team’ was formed in 2014 through a partnership of local sports codes, Sport Hawke’s Bay and tertiary education provider, Eastern Institute of Technology.

To support a return to play, Sport Hawke’s Bay has been releasing helpful tips on its social media channels that focus on putting the young sports person at the centre of the return to play plan.

“Young people who enjoy sport, develop a lifelong love of the game, turning them into active and healthy adults. Children love being active and playing sport, therefore the campaign is designed to support parents to help their child enjoy sport.”

“We need to encourage kids to rebuild gradually in a way that supports them to safely develop their physical and mental capabilities and have a positive experience in doing so.”

Netball Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Tina Arlidge says the rise of participation in netball can in part be attributed to the positive environment that is promoted at courts across the Bay.

“We have a large number of players and supporters every Saturday at the Regional Sports Park and it’s important that players have fun, first and foremost, as well as enjoy the competitive nature of the game. The last thing players want, and we want as a sport is a negative influence courtside.”

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Chief Executive, Jay Campbell agrees and says the best way to keep kids in sport is to ensure that it is a positive experience.

“We want to ensure that youngsters really enjoy their entire rugby experience, with their teammates alongside them and their parents cheering them along. They then have a greater chance of staying in sport and enjoying the wide range of positive benefits of being part of a team.”

For more information on the Be Part of the Team programme, visit the Sport Hawke’s Bay website: www.sporthb.net.nz

For key ‘return to play top tips’ visit the Sport Hawke’s Bay Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SportHB

