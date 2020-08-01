Martine, Jemisin, El-Mohar And Gladstone Win 2020 Hugo Awards

Arkady Martine's debut novel, A Memory Called Empire, which explores the links between language, culture and interplanetary politics, has won the Hugo Award for the Best Novel.

This Is How You Lose the Time War, a time travelling spy love story, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone won in the Best Novella category, and Emergency Skin, set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, by N.K. Jemisin for the Best Novelette.

For the first time ever, the awards were presented in a virtual ceremony as part of CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

S.L. Huang's As the Last I May Know won the Hugo for the Best Short Story and the Expanse, by James S. A. Corey won the Best Series category.

Jeannette Ng's 2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech, which led to the award's name being changed, received a Hugo for Best Related Work.

The Astounding Award for Best New Writer was awarded to R.F. Kuang.

LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor and illustrated by Tana Ford and James Devlin won the Hugo Award for best Best Graphic Story or Comic.

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman and directed by Douglas Mackinnon; and The Good Place, written by Daniel Schofield and directed by Valeria Migliassi; picked up a Hugo each for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and Short Form respectively.

The Hugo Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the science fiction and fantasy genre. They have been presented at Worldcons since 1953. The physical award is in the shape of a rocket ship mounted on a base designed specifically for that year's awards.

This year's bases were designed by New Zealand artist John Flower and feature a paua shell koru swirl and the Matariki star cluster.

All winners a listed below.

2020 Hugo Award Winners

Best Novel

A Memory Called Empire, by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

Best Novella

This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

Best Novelette

Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

Best Short Story

As the Last I May Know, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech, by Jeannette Ng

Best Graphic Story or Comic

LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place: "The Answer", written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

Best Editor, Short Form

Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

John Picacio

Best Semiprozine

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Best Fancast

Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

Best Fan Writer

Bogi Takács

Best Fan Artist

Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)

Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Astounding Award for Best New Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)

R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

