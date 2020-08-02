Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Northern Stars Defeated Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 50-43 In Auckland

Sunday, 2 August 2020, 4:17 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

In a standout individual performance, shooter Maia Wilson played a key role in steering Robinhood Northern Stars to an impressive 50-43 win over Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel at the Auckland Netball Centre on Saturday.

As games make a return to the regions this weekend, the ever-reliable Wilson made the last match at the centralised venue one to savour, keeping a clean sheet after converting all 39 of her attempts in helping the Stars post their highest score in the 12-minute quarter matches.

An emphatic first quarter set the Stars up. Trailing by nine at the first break proved too much of a lead for the Steel to negate despite competing on level terms for the rest of the match and actually winning the second and fourth quarters.

Apart from the opening minutes, the Stars held the edge, going unchanged throughout this match while the Steel, who have had a tough time on the injury front and having to back up on Monday, making multiple changes.

That included mother of two, Gemma Etheredge, who last played at the elite level in 2018, and now playing club netball in Christchurch, getting a call-up on Wednesday to help bolster the Steel ranks.

Both teams adopted a steady-as-you-go approach during the opening exchanges before the presence of Stars defenders Kate Burley and Storm Purvis helped the home side gain the initiative.

The disruptive influence of the in-circle defenders provided more ball for the Stars, who were mostly slick and precise through court. Once safely into the hands of prolific shooter Wilson, the Stars continued to build a handy lead.

Wilson was pin-point perfect from all areas on the shot, longer range shots this year, adding to her repertoire. With the Steel unable to find their flow on attack, two unanswered five-goal runs helped push the Stars to a dominant 16-7 lead after a high-scoring first quarter.

Changes were promptly made by the Steel for the resumption with Trinidad & Tobago import Kalifa McCollin moving up court to her more favoured goal attack position, Ellen Halpenny being injected from the bench to goal shoot and Kate Heffernan taking over the centre’s bib.

There was immediately more impetus from the southerners as the Stars were forced into a messy start. The Stars defenders continued to leave an impression with Burley picking up four intercepts for the half while the renowned Steel patience was also a factor.

Finding their flow, the Steel had a much better second 12-minutes, the experienced head of Halpenny, a recent ring-in for the injury-plagued Steel while holding down a fulltime job as a police officer in Tokoroa, nailing 9/9 during the quarter.

However, with Wilson a model of consistency at the other end, converting all 21 of her attempts, it was the Stars who retained their edge when leading 26-19 at the main break.

With Grace Kara and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan continuing their strong through-court and feeding presence, it was the Stars who made the better start to the third stanza. Once again, the Steel struggled a little on attack, shooters Halpenny and McCollin very accurate under the hoop but lacking in volume.

With Abby Erwood taking over a goal defence, the Steel lifted in the latter stages, three straight goals helping them chip into the deficit. But it was the Stars who ended with a flourish, their accuracy and finishing giving them a handy advantage when leading 38-30 at the last turn.

Official Result and Stats:

Robinhood Northern Stars:

50

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel:

43

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 39/39 (100%)

Jamie Hume 11/15 (73%)

Shooting Stats - Steel:

Ellen Halpenny 26/29 (90%)

Kalifa McCollin 17/18 (94%)

Kiana Pelasio 0/1 (0%)

MVP:

Maia Wilson (Stars)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

Stefan Wolf: NZ Singer Releases New Album From China

Paekakariki songwriter Stefan Wolf has released his latest album - from China. After arriving in March and the mandatory two week quarantine period (“the food was really bad”), he has settled into the picturesque university town of Guilin in southern ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 