Sweat (ft. Tāne) - The New High Energy Banger From Rei

Need a new track for your work out playlist? Well, Rei made one just for you! Turn it up, get moving and shake off any anxiety by getting your blood pumping. With obvious throwbacks to the late 80s and 90s, you might even break out the old lycra bodysuit for this one...

‘Sweat’ follows up the success of Rei’s new Te Reo album ‘Hoea’ (released June 26th). ‘Sweat’ features Rei’s good friend and frequent collaborator Tāne aka Tane Williams, well known for playing Ali on Shortland Street. ‘Sweat’ is the latest single from Rei’s upcoming English album, due for release in 2020.

2020 has been a difficult time for artists, but Rei has kept himself busy. He featured on the #1 lockdown track ‘Stay’’ as well as making various content for Māori TV, live streams for Hallensteins, his own ‘Tutū Tuesdays’ live songwriting sessions and even made 3 music videos. One was a comedy track called ‘Miss My Homies’ with Mikey Mayz and Tane The Forest Kid. Another was ‘Rāpeti’, a cheeky track about his super busy summer of touring… And his dance track Holy Hecka has also taken off in the NZ dance community, spawning multiple dance videos on social media. All of this from the comfort of his Waterview whare. Oh yeah, and his Spotify just clocked over 5 million streams...

Download ‘Sweat’ here | www.musicbyrei.com

HIGHLIGHTS:: Rei has played NZ’s top festivals, RnV , One Love , Splore , Soundsplash and Festival of Lights

Rei has played NZ’s top festivals, , , , and Festival of Lights In 2019 Rei's double VNZMA nominated album ‘The Bridge’ was released and nominated for best RnB and best Māori album, gaining over 4 million Spotify streams before a 9 date NZ tour. Many Singles achieved support from major stations Mai, ZM, Flava and on international stations.

‘Sweat’ - mixed and mastered at Kog Studio by Chris Shetland (Credits: Dua Lipa, Snoop Dog, Bebe Rexha, and top NZ and Australia albums)

© Scoop Media

