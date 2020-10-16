Native Tongue Signs Jon Hume

Native Tongue is proud to announce the signing of Jon Hume for Australia and New Zealand.

Jon is an Australian born, LA based Grammy nominated songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. His work as a writer/producer has amassed over 3 billion combined streams, and includes songs with Sofi Tukker, Bebe Rexha, Sam Fischer, Sheppard, Dean Lewis, JP Cooper, Starley, Busby Marou, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, Galantis, Easylife, Ryan Riback & more. Jon is also known as the lead singer of Evermore.

Native Tongue’s Managing Director Jaime Gough said of the signing: "Jon is a supremely talented and versatile writer who has consistently delivered hit songs throughout his career. We look forward to working with Jon on what we know will be a successful partnership."

"For over a decade, we’ve had the pleasure of watching Jon work in the studio and now it is a genuine thrill to welcome him to the Native Tongue family," explained Native Tongue's Head of Creative Services Matt Tanner.

Jon Hume added,"I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at Native Tongue. I love the energy and drive they have for Australian music and I’m glad to be on board.”

Jon's latest co-write 'Spa' by Icona Pop featuring Sofi Tukker is out now via Ultra Records. Stream on Spotify.

