16-Year-Old Christchurch Singer-songwriter, Analise, Releases Feel-good Anthem For Our Times

Christchurch singer-songwriter Analise Twemlow has released her first single to raise funds for Tourette’s Association NZ.

The teenager lives with Tourette’s Syndrome but isn't letting anything stop her dream to pursue music.

Written in lockdown, the feel-good track ‘Made in New Zealand’ was produced with help from her music mentor Tiki Taane. It reflects the country’s efforts to stamp out Covid-19.

The song's video features a cameo from Dr Ashley Bloomfield – the only toe-tapping you’ll catch him doing on the big screen.

Analise says: “When NZ moved out of level 4 lockdown I was thinking about how everyone pulled together for the greater good to rid Covid-19 in our community. I was really pleased to be born in New Zealand so I wrote a song about it.”

For Analise, performing is her happy place – music brings her much-needed respite from the constant involuntary movements and sounds, known as tics, caused by the disorder. When she sings or plays an instrument, her tics take a back seat.

Analise attends Hagley School of Music and is a member of The Lunatics, a band of friends who all have Tourettes from across Aotearoa.

All royalties from ‘Made in NZ’ will go directly to the Tourette’s Association NZ (TANZ). Tourette’s is a neurological disorder that affects thousands of Kiwis.

All proceeds from the single are being donated to Tourette’s NZ. Donations can also be made at Tourettes.org.nz

© Scoop Media

