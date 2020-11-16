Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Film Career Opportunities For Ngāi Tahu Rakatahi

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has teamed up with an international film studio and a British youth charity to give rakatahi (youths) a chance to get a start in the screen industry.

This Wednesday evening, Lionsgate UK and The Youth Group are hosting a virtual conference showcasing the screen industry and career pathways within it. One hundred Ngāi Tahu rakatahi aged between 18 and 25 and with an interest in a film production career have been invited to participate.

At the conference, rakatahi will hear from industry leaders about career opportunities and what to expect from the business. After the conference, there are places for 40 rakatahi to join a mentorship programme where, for a year, they will connect regularly via Zoom with mentors working in the sector. These rakatahi will gain great insight into industry operations and learn what is required to specialise in their chosen field, be it lighting, special or sound effects, costume design, camera work, producing, screenwriting, or any one of the other myriad screen roles.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Chief Executive Arihia Bennett says this is a wonderful opportunity for rakatahi that could lead to careers in an exciting creative industry.

“This opportunity is all about ensuring our rakatahi are geared up for success in future-focused careers full of potential. With the screen industry identified as one of New Zealand’s largest growth areas after COVID-19, we know our rakatahi have the capability, drive, and passion to help alleviate this sector worker shortage. This opportunity could well be the spark that gets them on their way to thriving in film production – and this is something we’re thrilled about.”

Lionsgate UK Chief Executive Officer Nicola Pearcey says: “I firmly believe in helping give young people a kickstart on their career pathway, whoever and wherever they are. Promoting hope, education, confidence, and happiness can help give anyone that positive mindset as they step out on their career journey.

“Our goal with this event is to help provide insights and positive stories to improve understanding of the film and TV industry and ultimately inspire that next step on the career pathway.”

The Youth Group UK Chief Executive Officer Jack Parsons says: “We believe young people across New Zealand and the United Kingdom need hope, skills and jobs right now to encourage and support them for the future. This event will really build aspiration for young people to get into the screen and film industry and give them the hope everyone needs right now to take the next step.”

The conference is being held on Wednesday 18 November 2020 from 9.00pm to 10.15pm (NZT). Ngāi Tahu rakatahi aged between 18 and 25 and interested in attending must register their interest ASAP. To register or learn more, visit ngaitahu.iwi.nz/whanau/opportunities/rautaki-rakatahi/film-production/.

