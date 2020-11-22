Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

EQUESTRIAN - Fitzsimon World Cup Hat Trick At Hawera

Sunday, 22 November 2020, 6:12 pm
Press Release: The Black Balloon

It’s three from three for West Melton showjumper Tegan Fitzsimon who with Windermere Cappuccino won the POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier at the Egmont A&P Show in Hawera.

It sealed a hat trick of victories at the show for Fitzsimon who has won the prestigious class for the past three years. She also placed fifth aboard eight-year-old Campari in their first World Cup start.

Fifteen combinations started the class with nine on four faults and less coming back to be challenged by the Gerrit Beker-designed course. In the opener, clear rounds came from Melody Matheson (Havelock North) aboard Cortaflex Graffiti MH, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) on Fiber Fresh Veroana, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) with Bravado Ego Z and Fitzsimon on Campari.

In the second round, young gun Annabel Francis (Taupo) and Carado GHP, Tegan on Windermere Cappuccino, and Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) with LT Holst Andrea were all clear, but each carried four faults from the opener so it came down to time. Fitzsimon’s 50.34 second effort gave her the win ahead of Francis on 52.96 and Burnett-Grant on 53.04.

Fitzsimon was rapt with the win and particularly pleased with the efforts of Campari. The combination had looked on track for the only double clear of the class, but a late rail dashed those hopes and they had to settle for fifth. “I am so pleased with him,” said the 29-year-old. “He tried so hard out there and gave me 110%. It was quite a technical and tight track for him, being so green. He hasn’t done many grand prix starts and none in the premier league. From the outside I didn’t think it would suit him but he got out there and jumped really well – sure there are some things still need work but he is going to be a very cool horse in the long run.”

The effort was especially pleasing given Campari’s owners Penny and Mike Tapley had flown up from the South Island to be ringside to watch.

Fitzsimon admits she thought her quest for her third win aboard Windermere Cappuccino in the Hawera World Cup class was over when she took the third of the treble in the opening round. “I thought I had blown it,” she said. For the second round, she wanted a “forward but not crazy” clean effort. Their slick time surprised her. “It was quite an in your face course but rode well. It was great to win it a third time.”

Today’s win was Fitzsimon’s second in the New Zealand series, with the opening qualifier held in Hawke’s Bay last month. The next round will be at Feilding in early December.

The World Cup Series runs over six rounds with the best four to count for each rider.
The winner of the New Zealand league usually has the chance to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Final which is scheduled to be held March 31-April 5, 2021, in Gothenburg Sweden, but with a global pandemic whether it goes ahead or not is uncertain. Fitzsimon and Windermere Cappuccino have won the series for the past two years.

In the Country TV Pony Grand Prix, four of the 10 starters came back for the jump-off where Julianne Revfeim (New Plymouth) and Spot You Later flew around to be double clear and nearly five seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Readings (Auckland) and Rump Shaker.

Results –

Showjumping, POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier (sponsored by Harris Taylor Ltd and Agribio NZ): Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 1, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 3, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 4, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Campari 5, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Graffiti MH 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix: Julianne Revfeim (New Plymouth) Spot You Later 1, Katie Readings (Auckland) Rump Shaker 2, Crystal Hackett (Waiuku) The Dreamer 3, Zara Main (Auckland) Blue Crush 4, Madison Jackson (Pukekohe) Rednalhgih Cowan5, Georgie Wilson (Taupo) Showtym Boss 6. 

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider Series (sponsored by Greymouth Petroleum): Francesca Corich van der Bas (Paraparaumu) LDS Lavanda 1, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) My Sassy Cat 2, Kimberly Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 3, Georgie Wilson (Taupo) Forest Hill 4, Tara Gower (Ohura) WTF Cabello 5, Leeshelle Small (Ramarama) AMS Dolce NZPH 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series (sponsored by Greymouth Petroleum): Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria’s Secret 1, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Euro Champagne 2, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Sun Flake 3, Sam Whale (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour 4, Sam Whale (Cambridge) Adloo Annabelle 5, Sophie Fourie (Taranaki) Budgie 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Breeze On 1, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) Centino 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) LT Holst Elizabeth 3, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 4, Georgia Bouzaid (Cambridge) AP Ninja 5, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) Global PH Cocofino 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Laine Cameron (Stratford) Alejandro 1, Nicole Watson (Stratford) OhMyHolly 2, Karla Jamieson (Stratford) Westamour 3, Toni Vincent (New Plymouth) Fleckwood Smarty Arty 4, Helen McNaught (Taupo) Double Whoopy 5, Scott Tyree (Palmerston North) RomariZ 6.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Annabel Francis (Taupo) Chic Xtreme 1, Sam Whale (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour 2, Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Heartline 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Global PH Carentinjo 4, Ally Carson (Putaruru) Eye Candy 5, Bailey Marshall (New Plymouth) Haupouri Evandro NZPH 6.

UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Final Warrior, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Florence, Jeremy Whale (Cambridge) Bannockburn ECPH and Shanae McKay (Levin) ME Joy Ride II =1.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Nicki Booth (Masterton) Angelica ECPH, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Ngahiwi Specter, Sarah West (Matamata) Six Sixty SP, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Giulia MH, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Typhoon, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) Awaroa Ginger Kiss and Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Cluedo ECPH =1.

For full results, head to www.equestrianentries.co.nz

