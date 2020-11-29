Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Winners Of The West Coast Art Competition Announced

Sunday, 29 November 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards

The winners of the 2020 Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards have been announced at an awards ceremony in Hokitika.

Ten artists have been announced as winners of the 2020 Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards in an awards ceremony held earlier today.

The ceremony took place at 11am in Weld Lane, Hokitika (or Old Theatre Lodge, 11 Revell Street Hokitika).

Artworks by the 25 finalists have been photographed to feature in an outdoor exhibition in Weld Lane, providing a backdrop to the awards presentation.

Guest judges, Rachael Rakena and Craig Potton, chose and announced the award winners this morning.

"We were really fortunate to see the artworks in person and it was a real pleasure,” says Rachael Rakena.

"Art is significant in a community and these people (entrants) have virtually laid out their souls out to us," says Craig Potton.

This new arts initiative by WAI has attracted over 160 entries from around 90 artists who have a close association with the West Coast. A selection of the artwork is now for sale and will be displayed in an online gallery for one year at tetaipoutiniartawards.co.nz

The awards were run by WAI (Westland Arts Inc) with a massive funding boost from Creative NZ’s COVID-19 support fund.

The winners of Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards are:

The Young Artist Award sponsored by The West Coast Society of Arts:

  • Holly Schroder- Inverting

The Poutini Ngai Tahu Award sponsored by the Bill Blackadder Trust

  • Jennifer Katarina Rendall - Te Nehenehe Kahurangi (The Blue Forest)

The Award for 3D form sponsored by Fulton Hogan

  • Highly commended: Anne Daniel – Ethereal.
  • Winner: Mandy Gargiulo – Salacia.

The Yvonne Rust Tai Poutini Landscape Award sponsored by the Yvonne Rust West Coast Art Trust.

  • Highly commended: Caroline McQuarrie - Forgotten Garden.
  • Winner: Allan Batt - Harakeke Nui.

The West Coast Expresssion Award sponsored by Westland Arts Inc (WAI)

  • Highly commended: Maria Martin-Smith - The Whisper of Hooves.
  • Winner: Kate Buckley - Wave 2020 .

The SUPREME AWARD sponsored by the Bill Blackadder Trust

  • Highly commended: Ruth Mitchener - Geologists Creek 1989
  • Highly Commended: Karyn Roberts - Weta
  • The 2020 Supreme Award Winner: Jennifer Katarina Rendall - Te Nehenehe Kahurangi (The Blue Forest).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 