Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Annual History Awards Reveal Diverse New Zealand’s Stories

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Recipients of the 2020 editions of NZ Oral History Awards and the NZ Research Trust Fund Awards have been announced.

The Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho Oral History Awards 2020 have revealed some of the stories in our communities which deserve to be heard.

These important oral histories range from South Island train journeys to watch rugby games, to the korero of Māori women who have supported Treaty settlements and community development in the Waikato to the experience of death and dying during Covid-19.

Meanwhile, recipients of this year’s New Zealand History Research Trust Fund Awards include a history of Māori showbands in the 1960s, and the story of the Mobile Radio Units broadcasting in the Second World War - bringing the words and waiata of troops serving overseas into living rooms back home.

Projects as diverse as prison labour, abortion and adoption, mental health, textiles, anti-Semitism and women photographers will also be supported by these Awards.

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, these two annual Awards schemes support projects which will make a significant contribution to the study of New Zealand history and society.

Manatū Taonga Chief Historian Neill Atkinson said today, “We congratulate all the awardees this year and acknowledge those who were not successful this time around. This year, thirteen oral history projects have received a total of $105,690, and nine other history projects have received a total of $100,500. We were pleased to see we had a high number of kaupapa Māori applications – eight of the 22 successful projects have a significant Māori focus.

“In addition, we are pleased to see that 16 of the successful projects over the two Awards are led by women historians or researchers,” said Neill Atkinson.

“There is also a broad geographical spread, with projects focusing on a range of locations from Northland to Otago”.

For the awards panels this year the most difficult job was choosing between a broad array of fascinating and impactful projects. Manatū Taonga’s Audio Visual Historian Dr Emma Jean Kelly said she has loved watching these applications develop over the last six months or so.

“As people have contacted me to talk about applying, through to the final draft, it’s been a rich experience for me to hear about the kōrero tuku iho which captures our imaginations, our hearts and our minds, and support people to record those narratives for now and the future. I’ve learned so much”, says Dr Kelly.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 