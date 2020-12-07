Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sugar Plum Fairy Centre-Stage On Sunday Afternoon

Monday, 7 December 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington


On Sunday, Orchestra Wellington is gearing up for a stunning Christmas
show guaranteed to end 2020 on a high note with the Sugar Plum Fairy
from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker making a special appearance.

Ballet dancer Kate Cockerton-Holmes is dancing the role of the Sugar
Plum Fairy, the ultimate tutu and tiara role, to Tchaikovsky’s
evocative Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The first Sugar Plum Fairy debuted at the Mariinksy Theatre in St
Petersburg in December 1892. Over time, this has become the most
recognisable passage from the entire Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas
classic for ballet companies around the globe.

Russian choreographer, Marius Petipa, asked for music that sounded
like drops of water shooting out of a fountain, and Russian composer
Tchaikovsky matched the description superbly.

The use of the celesta, sometimes called a bell-piano, a new
instrument in Tchaikovsky’s time, plays a significant role in the
music’s otherworldly sound.

Soul diva Lisa Tomlins is also bringing her super-powers to the
orchestra’s Christmas concert. Tomlins, who has sung with
Shapeshifter, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fly My Pretties and Rhombus will
share the vocals with Kirsten Te Rito, and Myikah Asovale.

Also in the mix are maestro Marc Taddei and the Pasifika sounds and
harmonies of the Signature Choir.

Singing from your seats is encouraged in Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is
Coming to Town, Jingle Bell Rock, Deck the Halls, A Pukeko In a Ponga
Tree, I saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus, Te Harinui, Rudolf the Red
Nosed Reindeer, Sleigh Ride, Silent Night, Summer Wonderland and All I
Want For Christmas is You.

A reading from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, is a
theatrical element to counter the lively vocals.

For the little ones, pre-show entertainment of bouncy castles and face
painting will be available in the Renouf Foyer at the Michael Fowler
Centre one hour before the show.

Orchestra Wellington’s Christmas Sing-Along is on Sunday 13th December
at 2.30 at the Michael Fowler Centre with host Erroll Anderson and
ballet dancer Kate Cockerton-Holmes.

