Sugar Plum Fairy Centre-Stage On Sunday Afternoon



On Sunday, Orchestra Wellington is gearing up for a stunning Christmas

show guaranteed to end 2020 on a high note with the Sugar Plum Fairy

from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker making a special appearance.

Ballet dancer Kate Cockerton-Holmes is dancing the role of the Sugar

Plum Fairy, the ultimate tutu and tiara role, to Tchaikovsky’s

evocative Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The first Sugar Plum Fairy debuted at the Mariinksy Theatre in St

Petersburg in December 1892. Over time, this has become the most

recognisable passage from the entire Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas

classic for ballet companies around the globe.

Russian choreographer, Marius Petipa, asked for music that sounded

like drops of water shooting out of a fountain, and Russian composer

Tchaikovsky matched the description superbly.

The use of the celesta, sometimes called a bell-piano, a new

instrument in Tchaikovsky’s time, plays a significant role in the

music’s otherworldly sound.

Soul diva Lisa Tomlins is also bringing her super-powers to the

orchestra’s Christmas concert. Tomlins, who has sung with

Shapeshifter, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fly My Pretties and Rhombus will

share the vocals with Kirsten Te Rito, and Myikah Asovale.

Also in the mix are maestro Marc Taddei and the Pasifika sounds and

harmonies of the Signature Choir.

Singing from your seats is encouraged in Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is

Coming to Town, Jingle Bell Rock, Deck the Halls, A Pukeko In a Ponga

Tree, I saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus, Te Harinui, Rudolf the Red

Nosed Reindeer, Sleigh Ride, Silent Night, Summer Wonderland and All I

Want For Christmas is You.

A reading from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, is a

theatrical element to counter the lively vocals.

For the little ones, pre-show entertainment of bouncy castles and face

painting will be available in the Renouf Foyer at the Michael Fowler

Centre one hour before the show.

Orchestra Wellington’s Christmas Sing-Along is on Sunday 13th December

at 2.30 at the Michael Fowler Centre with host Erroll Anderson and

ballet dancer Kate Cockerton-Holmes.

© Scoop Media

