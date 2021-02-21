Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Final Women Revealed For The Bachelor New Zealand!

Sunday, 21 February 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ can now reveal the final six bachelorettes heading to The Bachelor New Zealand mansion. 18 ladies will put everything on the line in the hope of walking away with Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay’s final rose.

Viewers of The Block NZ will recognise Niki Osborne from the 5th season of the series, however it’s tools down and roses up this time around for Niki! Also a qualified marriage celebrant, Niki knows what a fairy-tale ending looks like – could this be hers?

Also joining the show are a solicitor, a company director, a client services manager and a real estate agent – but will their business acumen put them ahead of the pack when it comes to the race for love?

The final 6 women ready to walk the red carpet are:

Shivani Meera Pragji, Solicitor, Auckland 
Sabby Jey, Company Director, Auckland 
Niki Osborne, Forensic Research Scientist/Marriage Celebrant, Auckland 
Devaney Davis, Client Services Manager, Auckland
Amanda Page, Real Estate Agent, Auckland 
Steph Kennard, Managing Director, Tauranga

Who will walk away with Moses’ final rose? Find out for yourself when The Bachelor New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Tuesday 2nd March.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 