Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Golf Classic Celebrates 30 Years Supporting Canterbury Children

Friday, 16 April 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Cholmondeley Children's Centre

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre’s longest-running annual fundraiser teed off for its 30th year on Thursday, with more than 125 participants showing off their best swings over 18 holes at Templeton Golf Club.

The Cholmondeley Charity Golf Classic, organised and run by Riccarton Rotary for three decades, has so far raised more than $800,000 for local children and whānau in crisis.

Cholmondeley’s General Manager Robyn Wallace says that the ongoing efforts of Riccarton Rotary make a meaningful and enduring difference for hundreds of local tamariki.

“Riccarton Rotary has stepped up again to run a brilliant event for our business community in support of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. After having to cancel most of our fundraising events in 2020 due to the pandemic, seeing the Charity Golf Classic back on the calendar has brought huge smiles to our faces and raised much-needed funds for the children and families we support. Ngā mihi nui to everyone who has made this event possible!”

Brian Earl, President of Riccarton Rotary Club says that the longstanding connection with Cholmondeley is built on a shared desire to help children and families in the community.

“Supporting Cholmondeley through the Charity Golf Classic is hugely important to Riccarton Rotary. We want to ensure that the vulnerable children in our community can thrive and have the same future opportunities as anyone else. Our support as a Club extends beyond just fundraising, with many of our members also contributing to Cholmondeley’s Board and development over time.”

Cholmondeley partners with the Canterbury community to raise 80 percent of its operating costs. With fundraising campaigns disrupted and increased staffing costs due to the pandemic, events like the Charity Golf Classic are needed now more than ever to ensure Cholmondeley can meet the high level of need for its services.

Wallace says that COVID-19 has created complex challenges for families across the Canterbury community and that the funds raised this year will be vital in supporting those struggling with the ongoing impacts.

“Local whānau are now dealing with new issues exacerbated by financial problems, social isolation, a lack of support, and mental and physical health challenges. We know that in 2021, our tamariki need us more than ever and events like this ensure we can remain poised to support local families in crisis.”

Cholmondeley is the only community-based children’s respite care and education centre in Aotearoa, with 500-plus tamariki staying at the centre in Governors Bay each year. The centre also provides tailored, wrap-around whānau support that strengthens the whole family, specialising in supporting children through crisis, trauma and change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cholmondeley Children's Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 