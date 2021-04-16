Golf Classic Celebrates 30 Years Supporting Canterbury Children

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre’s longest-running annual fundraiser teed off for its 30th year on Thursday, with more than 125 participants showing off their best swings over 18 holes at Templeton Golf Club.

The Cholmondeley Charity Golf Classic, organised and run by Riccarton Rotary for three decades, has so far raised more than $800,000 for local children and whānau in crisis.

Cholmondeley’s General Manager Robyn Wallace says that the ongoing efforts of Riccarton Rotary make a meaningful and enduring difference for hundreds of local tamariki.

“Riccarton Rotary has stepped up again to run a brilliant event for our business community in support of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. After having to cancel most of our fundraising events in 2020 due to the pandemic, seeing the Charity Golf Classic back on the calendar has brought huge smiles to our faces and raised much-needed funds for the children and families we support. Ngā mihi nui to everyone who has made this event possible!”

Brian Earl, President of Riccarton Rotary Club says that the longstanding connection with Cholmondeley is built on a shared desire to help children and families in the community.

“Supporting Cholmondeley through the Charity Golf Classic is hugely important to Riccarton Rotary. We want to ensure that the vulnerable children in our community can thrive and have the same future opportunities as anyone else. Our support as a Club extends beyond just fundraising, with many of our members also contributing to Cholmondeley’s Board and development over time.”

Cholmondeley partners with the Canterbury community to raise 80 percent of its operating costs. With fundraising campaigns disrupted and increased staffing costs due to the pandemic, events like the Charity Golf Classic are needed now more than ever to ensure Cholmondeley can meet the high level of need for its services.

Wallace says that COVID-19 has created complex challenges for families across the Canterbury community and that the funds raised this year will be vital in supporting those struggling with the ongoing impacts.

“Local whānau are now dealing with new issues exacerbated by financial problems, social isolation, a lack of support, and mental and physical health challenges. We know that in 2021, our tamariki need us more than ever and events like this ensure we can remain poised to support local families in crisis.”

Cholmondeley is the only community-based children’s respite care and education centre in Aotearoa, with 500-plus tamariki staying at the centre in Governors Bay each year. The centre also provides tailored, wrap-around whānau support that strengthens the whole family, specialising in supporting children through crisis, trauma and change.

