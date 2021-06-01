Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ELLING, A Life Affirming Comedy - At Circa Theatre 26 June - 24 July

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Circa Theatre

Sensitive and smart Mummy’s boy Elling and his new roommate, the uncouth and a little hopeless Kjell, are the Odd Couple of Oslo: a pair of confused souls taking their first steps in the outside world after years of isolated institutional life.

Elling charts the bumps and stumbles as this pair makes their way back into the world we take for granted - building friendships, becoming accustomed to all things ordinary and starting to experience the pleasure of the everyday. We share their joy as they discover the richness of life in the ‘real’ world. But they must now re-assimilate successfully or face a return to State care... permanently.

Director Ross Jolly is thrilled to finally bring Elling to Circa after it was postponed 2020 due to COVID-19. Ross says…

“This quirky Scandinavian comedy features two heroes, hapless and just a little bit hopeless, who find life something of a challenge. The experience of going from a closed environment to the boisterous buffeting of the outside world has resonance for us all in the current climate. Having been recently sequestered compulsorily, we then had to readjust to outside life and a new altered reality. The shock to the system and various anxieties are something we all shared… Just like Elling and Kjell.

A charming, funny celebration of the simple things in life. “

Based on the cult Norwegian film and skillfully adapted by English playwright

Simon Bent, Elling is a sensitive, eccentric and unsentimental play. A parable about the nature of happiness, the need to be open and how all our lives would be improved by more poetry, more sex and more pork with gravy.

Described by Theatre New York as ‘charming, quirky, touching, and laugh-out-loud funny’ don’t miss your chance to experience this life affirming comedy.

ELLING
A new version by Simon Bent based on the novel by Ingvar Ambjørnsen
Directed by Ross Jolly
Starring: Jeff Kingsford-Brown, Gavin Rutherford, Bronwyn Turei, William Kircher and Steven Ray

26 Jun – 24 Jul
Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm

Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki St, Wellington
Tickets: $25 – $52

$30 Preview: Fri 25 June, 8pm & Sun 27 June, 4pm

Circa Winter Roasts will be available for $31.00 and mulled wine will be $9.00!

Bookings: https://www.circa.co.nz/package/elling-2/

Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8yGauc_brA

Proudly sponsored by MARY AND PETER BIGGS CNZM & CHRISTOPHER FINLAYSON

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Circa Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 