ELLING, A Life Affirming Comedy - At Circa Theatre 26 June - 24 July

Sensitive and smart Mummy’s boy Elling and his new roommate, the uncouth and a little hopeless Kjell, are the Odd Couple of Oslo: a pair of confused souls taking their first steps in the outside world after years of isolated institutional life.

Elling charts the bumps and stumbles as this pair makes their way back into the world we take for granted - building friendships, becoming accustomed to all things ordinary and starting to experience the pleasure of the everyday. We share their joy as they discover the richness of life in the ‘real’ world. But they must now re-assimilate successfully or face a return to State care... permanently.

Director Ross Jolly is thrilled to finally bring Elling to Circa after it was postponed 2020 due to COVID-19. Ross says…

“This quirky Scandinavian comedy features two heroes, hapless and just a little bit hopeless, who find life something of a challenge. The experience of going from a closed environment to the boisterous buffeting of the outside world has resonance for us all in the current climate. Having been recently sequestered compulsorily, we then had to readjust to outside life and a new altered reality. The shock to the system and various anxieties are something we all shared… Just like Elling and Kjell.

A charming, funny celebration of the simple things in life. “

Based on the cult Norwegian film and skillfully adapted by English playwright

Simon Bent, Elling is a sensitive, eccentric and unsentimental play. A parable about the nature of happiness, the need to be open and how all our lives would be improved by more poetry, more sex and more pork with gravy.

Described by Theatre New York as ‘charming, quirky, touching, and laugh-out-loud funny’ don’t miss your chance to experience this life affirming comedy.

ELLING

A new version by Simon Bent based on the novel by Ingvar Ambjørnsen

Directed by Ross Jolly

Starring: Jeff Kingsford-Brown, Gavin Rutherford, Bronwyn Turei, William Kircher and Steven Ray

26 Jun – 24 Jul

Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm

Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki St, Wellington

Tickets: $25 – $52

$30 Preview: Fri 25 June, 8pm & Sun 27 June, 4pm

Circa Winter Roasts will be available for $31.00 and mulled wine will be $9.00!

Bookings: https://www.circa.co.nz/package/elling-2/

Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8yGauc_brA

Proudly sponsored by MARY AND PETER BIGGS CNZM & CHRISTOPHER FINLAYSON

© Scoop Media

