Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Students Challenged To Make Eco-friendly Wearable Art

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: The Beautification Trust

The search is on for Auckland’s most promising, environmentally-conscious young artists and designers at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 24 June.

The Beautification Trust hosts the annual competition for Auckland schools as part of its award-winning children's environmental education programme, Eye on Nature. This year, the competition has 87 entries from primary and secondary schools, with $3,500 in cash prizes up for grabs.

Students have been challenged to create wearable art around the Eye on Nature 2021 theme; ‘Mai nga maunga ki te moana, ko te wai te oranga. From the mountains to the sea, water is life.’

As well as originality and effort, the creations are judged on the materials used and the impact they have on the environment.

“The end goal isn’t just creating the garment,” said Beautification Trust Community Manager Dawn Crispe. “The students also need to consider where the materials came from and what will happen to the garment afterwards. Can it be recycled? How will it break down? It’s all about encouraging tamariki and rangatahi to make sustainable choices in a fun and creative way.”

The showcase at the Vodafone Events Centre will give students the chance to model their eco-friendly creations on a fashion runway in front of a live audience. The show will also feature live performances from Indonesian traditional dance group Aura Nustantra and hip hop and street dance collective Projekt Team.

“Being part of a large-scale, professional production is an exciting and often unique opportunity for many students,” said Crispe.

The live fashion show will be particularly gratifying for youngsters after COVID-19 restrictions forced the annual event online last year.

“Running the event during a pandemic presented challenges but also new learning opportunities,” said Crispe. “The kids made videos displaying their creations, so not only did they have to be fashion designers but video producers as well.”

This year the event is sponsored by Second Nature Charitable Trust, Auckland Council, and the six southern local boards.

The Beautification Trust is welcoming the public to come and experience the amazing creativity of Auckland’s young people at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 24 June. Tickets start from just $10 and can be purchased via Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/eye-on-nature-wearable-arts-fashion-show-2021/auckland/manukau-city

Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show 2021 Quick Information

Date: Thursday 24 June, 2021
Time: 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Venue: BNZ Theatre at Vodafone Events Centre, 770 Great South Rd, Manukau

Ticket prices:

  • General admission - $15
  • Child (under 18) - $10
  • Family (2 adults & 2 children OR 1 adult & 3 children) - $40

Short URL: beautification.org.nz/fashionshow 
Full ticket link: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/eye-on-nature-wearable-arts-fashion-show-2021/auckland/manukau-city
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/299881021800966/

About the Beautification Trust

The Beautification Trust is a charitable trust established in 2001. Their mission is to connect and empower communities to learn, grow and look after our environment.

The Beautification Trust coordinates environmental education, community events and beautification projects all over South Auckland. They work in all six Southern Local Board areas including Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, Manurewa, Howick, Franklin, Papakura and Ōtara-Papatoetoe.

The Beautification Trust is committed to helping communities have pride and feel safe; seeing that the environment is healthier and that communities are connected and empowered. With the Beautification Trust investing all surpluses from graffiti removal services back into the community, South Auckland has seen an increase in civic pride, community connections and positive behaviours; each having a huge impact on living and urban environments.

Find out more at https://www.beautification.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Beautification Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 