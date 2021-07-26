Paakiwaha Promo Monday 26th July 2021

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Te Arawa Whānau Ora chair Te Ururoa Flavell kicks off the show to discuss a joint venture by iwi and the government to purchase a Rotorua motel to fill the city's housing needs.

Ngāti Awa Kaumatua Waaka Vercoe tunes in to discuss the life and death of Ngāti Awa stalwart Joe Mason.

Polynesian Panther Will ‘Ilolahia joins Dale to discuss Panther: a new six-part series following the exploits of the Polynesian Panther movement in the 1970s.

Ngāi Tahu CEO Arihia Bennett talks about the tribe's partnership with tech company Datacom.

University of Auckland Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor Māori Michael Steedman calls in to discuss the institution's new Māori name: Waipapa Taumata Rau.

And Athlete Ben Parore tunes in to discuss his latest fitness initiative.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

