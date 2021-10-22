Sprig + Fern Wins Gold For The G.O.A.T Beer

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. bagged a swag of medals last night at the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards.

The craft beer brewery won a grand total of 8 awards, picking up a much coveted Gold medal in the Dark Lager category for The G.O.A.T Doppelbock.

The awards, held annually, are held in high regard worldwide due to the reputation of all involved in judging, organising and staging the event, with a world class selection of judges.

This year the award ceremony was held via video link, with regional gatherings where able, based on current geographical Covid Level restrictions.

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. were among the top of the South breweries represented in Nelson, at an event hosted by Sprig + Fern Hardy St and sponsored by New Zealand Hops.

Master Brewer and Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. owner Tracy Banner says the eight medal haul was a brilliant industry nod to her brewing team, and the Gold medal was a special accolade for the brewery to be awarded.

“People do tell us our Limited Release Doppelbock is something special, and it has consistently performed well at awards over the last few years. A gold medal is such an honour, and confirmation that it is The G.O.A.T of this style.

“The G.O.A.T Doppelbock is a beer we love to brew and a beer our customers tell us they look forward to each year.”

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. confirmed today their Gold medal winning beer The G.O.A.T Doppelbock will be re-released in 2022, and a waitlist is available to those wishing to secure the beer ahead of anyone else via marketing@sprigandfern.co.nz

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. medal winning beers 2021:

Dark Lager:

GOLD: The G.O.A.T Doppelbock

NZ Styles:

SILVER: Fern Lager

BRONZE: Local Pinner NZ Pilsner

BRONZE: The Hop Doctor

British Ale:

BRONZE: Broken Axe Scotch Ale

Dark Ale:

BRONZE: Dockside Imperial Porter

Porter:

BRONZE: Grizzly Porter

Specialty & Experimental

Tasman Reserve Premium Lager

