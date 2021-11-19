What’s Streaming This December On Shudder In New Zealand

SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

The Advent Calendar - Shudder Original

New film premieres 2nd December

“Deviously dark and crushingly brilliant.” - The Hollywood News

Eva (Eugénie Derouand, Paris Police 1900) has been paraplegic for the past three years. When her birthday arrives, she receives a strange advent calendar as a gift. But instead of the traditional sweets, every day reveals something different; sometimes pleasant but often terrifying, and increasingly bloody. It's going to be a very deadly Christmas this year. Written & Directed by: Patrick Ridremont

Death Valley – Shudder Original

New film premieres 9th December

A group of battle-weary guns for hire are commissioned to rescue an imprisoned scientist from a secret Cold War bunker. Upon entering the facility, they find themselves in a fight for survival when they come under attack from a terrifying creature of unknown origin. Stars Jeremy Ninaber (Extraction Day), Ethan Mitchell (Transference: Escape the Dark), newcomer Kristen Kaster and Matthew Ninaber (PG: Psycho Goreman).

Written & Directed by: Matthew Ninaber

NEW SHUDDER SERIES

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula - Shudder Original

New Season 4 Episodes Continue on Tuesdays; Season Finale and Winner Announced on 21st December

The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season 4 will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here), and more.

Behind the Monsters - Shudder Original

Final episode premieres 1st December with full season box set binge available

Behind the Monsters takes an in-depth exploration of the creation of favorite horror icons including Candyman, Chucky, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. No horror icon came out of a filmmaker’s first draft fully formed. There were early drafts, wrong turns, experimentation. Once made flesh (or latex), there’s presentation, impact, audience response and legacy. The final episode in the series examines the terrifying Pinhead, Lead Cenobite from the Hellraiser franchise. Series includes interviews with Doug Bradley (Hellraiser), Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd (Candyman), Nick Castle (Halloween) and many others.

A VERY GHOUL LOG CHRISTMAS

The “Ghoul Log” is back with a special holiday edition, combining a traditional Yule Log with Shudder’s own Christmas “Ghoul Log,” wishing all of Shudder’s members a very spooky Christmas and a scary New Year.

UNHAPPY HOLIDAYS COLLECTION

Celebrate the season with Shudder’s “Unhappy Holidays Collection.” Programming includes: The Christmas “Ghoul Log,” The Advent Calendar, A Creepshow Holiday Special, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2, Sheitan

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S LIBRARY

3 December

Silent Night, Deadly Night

After years of abuse at the hands of tyrannical nuns, Billy has finally flipped. Dressed as St. Nick, the teenager heads back to the oppressive orphanage of his childhood to exact his bloody revenge, ‘punishing’ anyone who gets in his way.

Silent Night, Deadly Night, Part 2

Oh, it's Garbage Day in this notorious cult sequel to the essential Santa slasher. Carrying the terrifying memory of his brother Billy's death, Ricky is released from an asylum, ready to continue the family tradition of Christmas carnage.

7 December

Screams of a Winter Night

An anthology in which a group of college coeds spending a winter's night in a remote cabin pass time by telling scary stories to each other.

Devil Times Five

After five deranged children are involved in a bus wreck, they start killing people at the lodge who insulted them or were rude to them.

14 December

What Lies Below

A 16-year-old girl returns home from camp and learns that her mother has a new boyfriend, one she intends to marry – a man whose charm, intelligence and beauty make him look like he's not human at all.

16 December

Deadly Games (a.k.a. 3615 Code Père Noël, Dial Code Santa Claus)

He is nine years old. His name is Thomas. He is a little genius. He believes in Santa Claus. His two favorite pastimes: computers and superheroes. December 24th, midnight. Hidden under the dining-room table, Thomas waits for Santa Claus. But what he doesn’t know is that he is about to experience the most frightening night in his entire life.

21 December

Etheria Season 2

Etheria Season 2 shocks and awes viewers with new horror, thriller, and science fiction episodes directed by women featuring killer strippers, time traveling lovers, vengeful girlfriends, vigilantes sex workers and demented wrestlers.

Black Water

A terrifying tale of survival in the mangrove swamps of Northern Australia.

