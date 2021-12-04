Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Announces New Laureate Award For An Outstanding Queer Artist Thanks To $300k Gift

Saturday, 4 December 2021, 7:41 am
Press Release: Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi o Aotearoa is thrilled to announce a new dedicated Laureate Award to be presented to a queer artist in 2022. The award, named Toi Kō Iriiri, presents an opportunity to recognise and celebrate an outstanding queer artist, supporting them with a $30,000 gift, and sharing their story with New Zealand.

The Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Arts Award is the first of its kind in Aotearoa. It will celebrate an outstanding artist or collective of artists whose practice has a meaningful impact on the queer community. The artist/s will come from the queer community, and their work will be representative of the community and contribute to social change.

This award is made possible thanks to the radical generosity of philanthropist and recently appointed Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Trustee Hall Cannon, who has committed to backing this award for the next 10 years with a $300,000 gift.

“I am passionate about the arts and passionate about supporting great causes, and I think in this case – the time has come. With this award we have a really exceptional opportunity to be, frankly, a global leader in this space. And I hope, that in the process we can show that while we’re a small country, we can be very mighty with our voice.”

The name of the award – Toi Kō Iriiri – has been gifted by Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green Party MP, artist and queer activist. Her interpretation of this name references “art that transforms – that moves us in or out of discomfort, but always to a new place.”

While the inaugural Laureate receiving the Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Arts award will be announced alongside the rest of The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate recipients next year, the selection process is unique. After 12 months of consultation with the queer arts community, a roadmap has been developed as follows:
 

  • Advisory Panel established to support Te Tumu Toi throughout this process, made up of val smith (queer artist, educator, 2019 Arts Foundation Laureate, Elizabeth Kerekere (MP and queer activist) and Elyissa Wilson-Heti (Creative Director of PRIDE festival, FAFSWAG member, 2020 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate).
  • In February 2022, The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi will crowd-source a unique selection panel from the queer community. From the nominations we receive, our Advisory Panel will select a panel of five.
  • In June 2022, the Selection Panel will choose the inaugural 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Toi Kō Iri Iri Queer Arts Award.
  • The inaugural recipient will be chosen and awarded alongside our other Laureates in August 2022.

“The timing of this award is significant as we look to celebrate next year’s milestone – 50 years of Pride. We’re also reflecting on the insane contribution that queer artists and practitioners have had on the arts. Some of the most innovative, form-pushing, boundary-breaking, glass-ceiling shattering work comes from queer practitioners. They absolutely should get recognised for that contribution.” – Elyissa Wilson-Heti, Artist, Producer, FAFSWAG collective member, Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate, Creative Director of Auckland Pride Festival.

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi acknowledges that there is no single umbrella term to encompass the LGBTQIA+ community. We also recognise that its use as a positive and reclaimed term isn’t for everyone. We use it in this context as an inclusive term to reference those who fall outside of cisgender or heterosexual identities – not as a pejorative. We use it here in celebration, with respect and love.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 