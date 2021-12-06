Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MILKED Creators Respond To Taxpayers’ Union Criticism About Government Funding

Monday, 6 December 2021, 7:45 am
Press Release: MILKED Film

After the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union spoke out against the $48k NZ Film Commission finishing grant given to MILKED, the creators of the documentary have responded with an in depth post on social media.

Their post addresses the NZTU accusation that the film is "explicitly political": "MILKED is an independent documentary made by a small team of people with no ties to any political parties. It was given a finishing grant from the film commission after being selected for the New Zealand International Film Festival. As well as featuring contributions from Greenpeace Aotearoa, SAFE, and the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, it also features contributions from Federated Farmers, the Minister for Agriculture, and dairy farmers, as well as giving industry leaders plenty of opportunities to have their say."

The NZTU press release also claimed that “The filmmakers have been far from upfront about the government support they’ve received", but the filmmakers replied by saying "If they’d looked, they would have seen the film commission logo in the press kit for the film, as well as in the film's end credits. The film commission was also publicly thanked at the Wellington premiere. No secrets here." 
 

MILKED screened around the country as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival, and has been well received with many sold out sessions. The film follows Chris Huriwai as he travels around Aotearoa New Zealand searching for the truth about the dairy industry, and features interviews with high-profile contributors including Dr Jane Goodall, and environmentalist and former actress Suzy Amis Cameron.

Dubbed “a powerful wake-up call that the world is getting milked” by Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, MILKED is an impactful global story told with a local eye, and also points to what New Zealand and other countries can do to change their fate.
 

Louis Houlbrooke from NZTU says we all benefit from "Dairy’s enormous contribution to New Zealand’s economy”, but that is questioned in the film, with the creators stating that the cost of externalities are being passed on to the rest of us; "dirty rivers, damaged soil, and climate change to name a few. Many dairy farmers are also struggling under huge amounts of debt - with the total industry debt at $38 billion. And with the upcoming agricultural disruption (dairy proteins made without the cows), we need the industry to be honest about the challenges ahead, and the government to help dairy farmers transition out of dairy before it’s too late."

Follow MILKED online:

Website: http://www.milked.film/
Facebook: @milkedfilm
Instagram: @milkedfilm
Hashtag: #milkedfilm

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MILKED Film on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 