Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Projects Sundance Bound

Saturday, 11 December 2021, 7:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Two New Zealand projects, short film Breathe and augmented reality installation ATUA, will be viewed for the first time at next year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Funded through Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga’s New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) Catalyst He Kauahi short film fund, Breathe was written and directed by Stephen Kang and produced by Mhairead Connor. Breathe will screen In Competition in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section.

Breathe tells the story of Jaehee, a twelve-year-old girl with a special yet unorthodox ability to heal those who claim to be possessed. Her father has exploited her gift, readily accepting money from those seeking peace from their tormented lives. Jaehee’s growing unease with the situation, puts her and her domineering father on a collision course of love, duty, connection, and something much darker.

Kang says, “While Breathe features something extraordinary happening I feel it will resonate with many of us who have struggled to forge an identity for ourselves; to break away from a cycle of boredom and expectation. Especially the ones who also need to step into the world around them just like I did."

Kang’s previous short Blue, screened In Competition at Cannes Critics Week where it was awarded the Canal Plus Grand Prix.

Funded through the NZFC’s Whakawhanake Te Ao Niko Interactive Development Fund, ATUA was directed by Tanu Gago, co-written by Gago and performance artist Jermaine Dean, and features a digital sculpture modelled on Dean. The augmented reality installation was produced by Nacoya Anderson and Executive Produced by Carthew Neal for Piki Films in collaboration with Auckland-based creative collective FAFSWAG and Wellington interactive company Wrestler, with Kat Lintott as the Interactive Creative Director. The installation has been selected for Sundance’s New Frontier programme.

ATUA reimagines the realm of Pacific gods in this new sculptural AR experience, asking “If your Gods could whisper into your ear, what would they say?”, claiming space for gender diverse communities impacted by colonial contact, to see themselves reflected as vital to their cultural heritage and an intrinsic part of the cosmos.

Gago says, “The AR experience shows that ancient Pacific stories hold relevance today and can be used to navigate the world as it currently stands. It gives access to those who may lack connection with their cultural heritage and brings the spirit and mana of our history to the modern day.”

This year the Sundance Institute is celebrating 40 years of short film programming and Alison Maclean’s Kitchen Sink and Taika Waititi’s Two Cars, One Night have been included in the Sundance Institute’s 40th Anniversary Short Film Programme. The Sundance Institute runs year-round programmes and activities to provide space for artists to create and share their stories. Maclean developed her feature film Crush at a Sundance Institute Lab in 1991, while Waititi’s Eagle vs Shark was developed through labs in 2005 before debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival will be held 20-30 January as a hybrid event with both in-person and online events and screenings.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 