Revealed: Wellington’s Twenty Must Do Events This Summer

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is claiming it’s summer events programme with twenty awesome parks and nature related events as the hottest ticket in town.

“The claim may be a little cheeky but we’re sure there’s something in our programme for everyone” said Viv Morduant, Greater Wellington Events & Sponsorship Lead.

The events on offer span a broad spectrum, from a relaxed kiwi style drive-in movie immersed in nature at Battle Hill Forest Park to high octane, four-wheel drive adventures through the beautiful Belmont Regional Park.

The region’s lush parks feature heavily but those looking to escape that ‘classic Wellington summer heat’ can whet their appetites and themselves with one of three community led snorkel days in either Whitireia Park or Taputeranga Marine Reserve.

Most events are family friendly and encourage parents to bring along their kids. Viv has brought her kids to multiple events, saying “It’s a great way to get out of the house, tire the kids out and show them somewhere or something new in our beautiful region.

“The best event for kids, however, would have to be Child vs Wild”.

Held at Kaitoke Regional Park, kids will learn about the native creatures of Aotearoa, building shelters and fires from scratch, as well as basic bushcraft skills from Nature School NZ. The focus is on having fun, while learning from nature.

“The programme is all about showing off the beauty of our region and creating whanaungatanga (unforgettable memories) with friends and family. We really hope to see good numbers of Wellingtonians, visitors to the region and hopefully some returnees from last year out enjoying this year’s events”.

All events will operate under the Government COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) and some may require vaccine passports.

To ensure physical distancing requirements, some events will have limited spots and a booking will be required.

The Summer events programme runs from January until March next year and interested locals and holiday makers can find out more and book their place at gw.govt.nz/summerevents

