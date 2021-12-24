Team Auckland Packed And Ready For Christmas Eve At The Basin

Christmas comes early for the ACES and HEARTS with a trip to the Cello Basin Reserve to take on the Firebirds and Blaze in the Dream11 Super Smash.

It's Christmas Eve at the Basin and there is still plenty to play for before the players can enjoy Christmas lunch.

An unchanged ACES squad head down hungry to get their first win; skipper Robbie O'Donnell said his the side are thrilled to be a part of the Christmas Even bonanza.

"The boys have been deliberate with our training and we are looking forward to a great game against an aggressive Wellington team.

"As always at the Basin, we'll be hoping to see a few beers on the bank and one of the illusive days that makes Wellington unbeatable on a good day."

For the HEARTS, who have started with home-and-away wins over the Northern Brave, a strong Blaze side awaits.

Saachi Shahri returns, while Breearne Illing, 18, is named for the first time in a HEARTS squad.

Holly Huddleston echoed O'Donnell's eagerness to take on Team Wellington at the Basin.

"Wellingtonians love their cricket and come out in force. The Basin always has a really good atmosphere."

Huddleston said the opening weekend had its challenges, but the side are better for taking on three games in four days.

"Having such a busy weekend was a bit of a shock to a few of our bodies. We've had a rest and we are now looking forward to putting on a show on Christmas Eve."

Friday 24th December | Cello Basin Reserve



HEARTS vs. BLAZE | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ DUKE

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Breearne Illing

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

ACES vs. FIREBIRDS | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ DUKE

Adithya Ashok

Cole Briggs

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

George Worker



