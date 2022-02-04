The New Zealand National Bridge Congress Will Go On; Online

The New Zealand National Bridge Congress will go on, in an online format which opens the event up to a wider scope of players, including Australian competitors.

This highly anticipated event was scheduled to be hosted in Mount Maunganui on February 10th - 17th and attended by over 500 players but has pivoted to an online event in response to New Zealand moving into the red light setting in the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

NZ Bridge Congress Manager Richard Solomon shares “We were determined the event would go on and are so pleased we can offer a fantastic alternative. We are fortunate to have the option, unlike many other national events, to host online.

Many of our players use online platforms to take lessons and practice at home, so they are very familiar with this format.

This is the first time in our 35-year history we are hosting Congress online. Huge international competitions use this platform, and it has proved excellent, so we feel confident it will be a fantastic event.”

Congress kicks off on February 10. The format remains largely the same, with the introduction of a ‘rest’ day. There are 10 events for all levels of Bridge Players. To cater for Australian players who live in the Eastern States the events will start at 11am each day.

The online component opens the competition to more competitors from overseas but also many in New Zealand were hesitant to travel.

Moving the event online, hosted on Real Bridge a UK platform, offers some new advantages. Anna Kalma from NZ Bridge says “Playing online with Real Bridge, is just like sitting at a table you can see your partner and your opposition - but you are in the comfort of your own home. It is still very social with the chat component.

The upside of moving to online is broadening the scope of players who can join. We are pleased to see players who were unable to travel to attend Congress in person, are now attending the online congress. These players are New Zealanders living all over the world, as well as Australian players joining our online competition. This looks to be one of our largest congress events ever! We will be thrilled to see so many people come together, virtually, to compete and celebrate the card game they love.”

NZ Bridge Congress Manager Richard Solomon comments “We were very excited about our first Congress in Mount Maunganui, so we are disappointed about not being able to be together in person and enjoy everything the region has to offer. However, we will get there in October for the second congress event of the year.” The congress event is scheduled to go ahead at Trustpower Baypark, Lion Foundation centre, Mount Maunganui in October this year.

Bridge is a trick taking game and shares similarities with Whist and Five Hundred. Bridge is played by all ages, across the world. Bridge combines strategy, logic, intuition, and fun. It is about more than just the game; it brings together people from all ages and social groups and research studies have shown that Bridge also benefits personal wellbeing and brain health.

NZ Bridge Inc is the governing organisation that oversees Bridge in New Zealand and is one of 104 countries affiliated to the World Bridge Federation.

New Zealand Bridge has around 14,000 registered Bridge players who belong to 110 affiliated clubs from Kerikeri in Northland down to Invercargill in the South.

DETAILS OF THE EVENT

What: New Zealand National Bridge Congress

Where: Online event hosted by Real Bridge

When: February 10th - 17th 2022

More information on NZ Bridge: www.playbridge.co.nz

LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE

Local clubs are offering lessons now. If you are interested get in touch. You don't have to be a card shark to start playing. Beginners can pick up the basics quickly, but there's huge scope to develop over a lifetime for a truly rewarding hobby.

Find contact details for your local club here: www.playbridge.co.nz/contact-us

(Click on your region on the map)

© Scoop Media

