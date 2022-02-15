Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Giants: Legacy And Heritage In Migrant Communities – On Māori Television

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Legacy, whakapapa and heritage seen through the lens of the various migrant communities in Aotearoa is the subject of GIANTS, a seven part series premiering at 9.30 PM on 18 February 2021 – on Māori Television and Māori+.

The premise of GIANTS, made with funding from NZ On Air, is that immigrants stand on the shoulders of giants, building upon the legacy and whakapapa of their tūpuna.

Producer Alex Bradshaw says the series shows how the strength of family and community is an integral part of the foundation of New Zealand’s most diverse communities.

“The migrant communities that were thriving all had one thing in common - they favoured communalism over individualism” says Alex Bradshaw.

“In making GIANTS we were fortunate to have access to untold stories from some of New Zealand’s most vibrant migrant communities. We meet people who give voice to the experience of migrating to Aotearoa.”

“We learn about some of our newest New Zealanders – Chinese, Punjabi, Filipino, African, Samoan – how their culture shapes them, and how they are shaping a new legacy in New Zealand, through their community.”

The personal stories are as varied as the migrant communities.

“Our history goes right back to 1882, when my great-grandfather came to New Zealand to earn some money to send back to family in China,” says Malcolm Wong, featuring in Episode One.

“I want to share what Filipino food is. I want to share our culture. I know that I'm not doing this for myself, I'm doing it for my cuisine and my culture,” says Rupert Palaroan in the Filipino episode.

“People don't know the struggles of our parents. Yeah, have you seen your mother cry? An

African mother when they weep, it's like they crying out to the Lord,” says Wasa Ali.

Coming up on GIANTS:

EPISODE 1 – Friday 18 February 2022 at 9.30 PM: Chinese – The Chinese community in Dunedin – one of Aotearoa’s most established migrant communities.

EPISODE 2 – Friday 25 February 2022 at 9.30 PM: Indian – The Punjabi community drifted from Taumarunui to Auckland over four generations.

EPISODE 3 – Friday 4 March 2022 at 9.30 PM: Filipino – The Filipino community is one of the fastest-growing migrant communities in Aotearoa.

EPISODE 4 – Friday 11 March 2022 at 9.30 PM: Oamaru – Introducing the culturally vibrant Oamaru, the latest step in Pacifika chain migration.

EPISODE 5 – Friday 18 March 2022 at 9.30 PM: African – Changemakers in the growing African community of Wellington.

EPISODE 6 – Friday 25 March 2022 at 9.30 PM: ASTR – Asians Supporting Tino Rangatiratanga, a group committed to upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

EPISODE 7 – Friday 1 April 2022 at 9.30 PM: Samoan – The Samoan community in Christchurch are intent on building a better future for their communities.

GIANTS – screens on Māori Television Fridays from 18 February at 9.30 PM.

