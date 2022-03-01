Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nib Blues Share ‘A Day In The Life’ As A Professional Women’s Rugby Player

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: nib NZ

The nib Blues have partnered with nib New Zealand (nib), to launch a series of videos which take a behind-the-scenes-look at the lives of the Blues wāhine, as they prepare for the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition kicking off this Saturday.

The videos showcase what it takes to be a professional female rugby player and follows ‘A Day in the Life’ of players Eloise Blackwell, Cristo Tofa and Theresa Fitzpatrick.

nib Blues vice-captain, Eloise Backwell, said “Ever since I can remember, I’ve always loved playing rugby and I didn’t think it would ever be my career. I used to juggle fulltime teaching with my passion, but here I am today, proudly calling rugby my profession!

“I still pinch myself and feel very humbled to be playing professionally, and I hope these ‘A Day in the Life’ videos show other young girls to keep dreaming and that it’s possible for females to have a future in the sport,” she said.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said it was an honour to be backing the nib Blues and to be part of the movement in creating more inclusivity and diversity in sport.

“It’s an exciting time for women’s sport in Aotearoa. Especially in rugby, as 2022 marks the first Super Rugby Aupiki season and we welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year,” Mr Hennin said.

“To be able to hear that players like Eloise now have the financial backing to focus on professional sport full-time is what real progress looks like, however, we know that not every player is afforded this same opportunity,” Mr Hennin said.

“This is why we also invested in initiatives to support the wellbeing of the team, so they can focus on playing at their best and alleviate some of those external pressures as they juggle fulltime work and family life,” he added.

Initiatives to support the players have included a nutritional class with a dietitian and an ice bath recovery workshop – to get expert advice on how to best take care of their mind and body while playing at an elite level. This week, each player will also receive a pair of high-performance rugby boots fitted so they can perform at their best on game day.

Blues Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hore, said “These videos are a great way to get to know some of the amazing players in our squad and we hope it encourages more young women to chase their sporting dreams.”

“In honour of the Aupiki women’s competition, we’ve also launched our ‘Women of Influence’ initiative, where we’re calling on the public to submit women who’ve had a profound impact in the community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate them for all they do,” he added.

For all ‘A Day in the Life’ videos, please visit: youtube.com/c/nibCoNz/videos

For more about Blues Women of Influence, visit: blues.rugby/women-of-influence-main

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from nib NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 