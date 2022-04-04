Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Opera Star Simon O’neill Celebrates 2022 Grammy Success

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Rebecca Hendl-Smith

New Zealand tenor Simon O'Neill is delighted that the recording of Mahler's Symphony No.8 (Symphony of a Thousand) with the Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of conductor Gustavo Dudamel has WON the 2022 Grammy award in the category of Best Choral Performance.

The Deutsche Grammophon recording took place live at Walt Disney Concert Hall in May and June of 2019 and featured Simon singing the prestigious and demanding solo role of Dr Marianus.

“To have been invited to contribute to this recording was a tremendous honour. I feel thrilled for all my colleagues, these awards recognise the amazing skill and artistry of the production team as well as the tremendous assembled cast of artists. The entire experience was a privilege to be part of and will remain a personal career highlight.”

Described in international press as “…the best heroic tenor to emerge over the last decade” and proudly hailing from Ashburton, Simon O’Neill is the most internationally recognised New Zealand opera singer since Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Sir Donald McIntyre.

News of the Grammy win arrives as Simon touches down in Munich to commence eight months of concert engagements spanning major opera houses across Europe and the US.

“For the last two years COVID has closed concert halls and cancelled seasons around the world. It’s been a time of such great insecurity for everyone in the performing arts – I’ll admit there have been times when I have worried that my career might never return to what it was before. So yes, I really am excited and a little relieved to be back on stage again.

This Opera life is exhilarating but the long and extended travel commitments that come with it can be tough. I will miss my wife and kids over the next eight months tremendously but their support and the encouragement I receive from everyone here at home in New Zealand means the world. It makes the lonely moments bearable and reminds me to relish these incredible opportunities while I can.”

Simon is regarded as one of the finest helden-tenors on tour today and an expert proponent of Richard Wagner’s most demanding operatic lead roles. Over the coming months Simon will assume the title role of Parsifal in productions with the Opera National de Paris and Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich before heading to the New Mexico desert to undertake the ‘Everest’ of Wagnerian roles with the Santa Fe Opera, Tristan from Tristan and Isolde. Simon then returns to Europe to assume the role of Tannhauser with the Opera National de Lyon in France.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Rebecca Hendl-Smith on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 