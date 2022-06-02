Theia’s TE KAAHU Joined By Special Guests MOHI & HINA For Matariki Show

Theia will ring in the Māori new year this Matariki with a talent-packed line-up for TE KAAHU’s first official live show with a full band. TE KAAHU will be performing the debut album TE KAAHU O RANGI from beginning to end, with a few surprises for good measure, at the Tuning Fork in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday, June 24. She will be joined by two rising stars of the Māori music scene, MOHI and HINA. The show is part of the official Matariki Festival 2022. Get tickets to the ALL-AGES event HERE TE KAAHU O RANGI was met with critical acclaim on its release in early May. With RNZ’s Tony Stamp describing it as “a meticulous package of gorgeous song-craft that has the feeling of something made with the greatest care”. In the NZ Herald, Matthew Crawley said the “harmony-drenched songs sway effortlessly from sparse and spine-tingling balladry to vintage-sounding numbers that evoke torch songs of the 1950s and 60s.” TE KAAHU O RANGI is currently available digitally but will be available on CD from Friday June 24 in music retail stores and at the Tuning Fork show. The album will be available on vinyl in coming months. Theia (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Tīpa) is thrilled to have both MOHI and HINA on the Tuning Fork bill alongside TE KAAHU. “To have these two incredibly talented acts playing on the same stage on such an auspicious occasion – our first official Matariki holiday - is an honour. This is going to be such a special night,” she says. MOHI (Te Tai Tokerau, Tauranga Moana and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) whose music is a fusion of reo, soul, pop and funk, is gearing up for the release of his EP, MOMENTS and says “It’s a very special time being the Māori new year, so performing on the official Matariki holiday is unreal! What better way to welcome in the new year than to sing waiata Māori and be surrounded by whanau having a jam and performing alongside these wahine kātuarehe, Theia and HINA.” HINA (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Raukawa) makes neo-pop chocolate for the soul and has been making waves with gorgeous tracks such as the recently released ‘Made This Way’, as well as ‘Scratch’ and ‘Libertine’ from her 2020 EP, MUSE. She’ll also have new unreleased music to share with the audience. “I’m really excited to premiere new music in an intimate setting, giving people a taste of what’s to come and reimagining songs they may already know.” HINA adds “I love how Māori music is becoming more and more popular, not just in te ao Māori but all across Aotearoa. I can’t wait to see it keep growing and I feel very privileged to be part of this kaupapa.” TE KAAHU live at Matariki is a rare chance to witness the magic of the album in its entirety with a live band. “Matariki represents rebirth, gathering together and remembering our dearly departed, these are also the themes explored in TE KAAHU O RANGI,” says Theia. TE KAAHU, MOHI and HINA live at The Tuning Fork, Auckland – ALL AGES EVENT Friday, June 24 Tickets available HERE ENDS