NZME Secures Commonwealth Games & Olympics Commentary Rights

Friday, 17 June 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: NZME.

The country’s leading radio sports broadcaster, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced it has the exclusive radio broadcast rights for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The agreement, with Sky Sport, will see both major events broadcast on Newstalk ZB and GOLD Sport (previously GOLD AM), as well as via iHeartRadio – NZME’s digital radio platform.

NZME Chief Radio Officer, Jason Winstanley, says that in securing the exclusive radio rights to both events, NZME is further building on its reputation and position as the home of sport in New Zealand.

“NZME is committed to delivering the world’s biggest and best sporting events to our audiences. Broadcasting two of the biggest events in global sport live through our radio and audio platforms, complemented by the widespread, quality coverage we will see in the NZ Herald is great news for NZME’s loyal audiences.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for our advertising customers, providing them with excellent opportunities to align their brands with two major global sporting events and connect with their customers on a different level,” he says.

Adam Crothers, Sky’s Head of Sport Partnerships, says: “We're excited to broadcast and stream all the action live from Birmingham and Paris where New Zealanders will compete with the best of the best in the Commonwealth and at the next Summer Olympic Games. Extending our coverage with NZME means Kiwis have even more ways to follow their sporting heroes."

The news comes at a time when NZME is refreshing its GOLD AM brand, which will change to GOLD SPORT from Monday 27 June. The name change will better reflect what is currently broadcast on the station which includes live sport commentary, The Country with Jamie Mackay and The Country Sport Breakfast with Brian Kelly.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held from 28 July to 8 August 2022. The Paris Olympic Games are taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

