Shaggy Sheepdog Revealed As Mikey Havoc On The Masked Singer NZ

Monday, 22 August 2022, 5:29 am
Press Release: Discovery

21 August 2022 - The Masked Singer NZ is back and better than ever! Broadcaster and ex-radio host Mikey Havoc was unmasked on tonight’s
episode, exclusive to Three and ThreeNow. The celebrity panellists were unable to pinpoint the voice under the Shaggy Sheepdog costume, incorrectly guessing Kita Mean, Jason Gunn, Sam Wallace and John Key as they tried to decipher the clues.

Mikey Havoc is a well-known name in Aotearoa’s media industry, having been at the forefront of music and entertainment for over two decades. Kiwis will know him from his work alongside Jeremy Wells as Havoc and Havoc and Newsboy’s Sellout Tour, and his long-running breakfast host position on 95bFM. Mikey was also the lead singer in rock band Push Push, leaning on his previous singing experience as he sang his heart out on The Masked Singer NZ stage.

Mikey performed a fiery rendition of ‘Beggin’’ by Maneskin on tonight’s episode, going up against Bedazzled Unicorn, who belted out ‘Lose You To Love Me’ by Selena Gomez. Commenting on his appearance on the show, Mikey says: “I couldn’t figure out why I was enjoying myself so much during filming and then it dawned on me - I got to do two of my favourite things: play with masks and
sing! Getting to sing songs I usually wouldn’t have sung was the best. I forgot how much I love singing, and now it’s all I want to do.”

Joining the celebrity guessing panel this week was the humble king of comedy Tofiga Fepulea’i. On Mikey being unveiled as Shaggy Sheepdog, he commented: “I was so blown away when Mikey came out from under the mask. I knew he could sing but not like that - he sounded awesome. He’s the man!”

New episodes of The Masked Singer NZ air every Sunday at 7pm on Three and ThreeNow. The hit show is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer, which has since inspired hugely popular American, British and Australian versions.

