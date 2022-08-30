Grammy And Emmy Nominated Jazz Guitarist David Becker And His Critically Acclaimed Talents To Wow New Zealand Audiences

David Becker is a Grammy and Emmy Nominated guitarist, composer, producer and music educator and he is gracing New Zealand shores with his unbelievable talents in early September 2022. Playing in intimate venues in Napier, Hamilton, Auckland and Whitianga will allow lucky audiences to witness his truly phenomenal talents up-close and personal. His connection to New Zealand includes being a personal friend of iconic New Zealand guitarist Gray Bartlett, and he has also composed a track entitled ‘Kiwi Dreams’ after visiting here in 2016, which can be found on all music streaming platforms and on YouTube.

He has led the critically acclaimed David Becker Tribune to a worldwide audience by performing in more than 35 countries. Over the years, the DBT has shared the stage with such celebrated jazz acts as Miles Davis, Chick Corea, Michael Brecker and many more.

German television journalist Roger Willemsen (ZDF) called him "One of the best Jazz guitarists ever." Jazz Podium and Downbeat called him "A poet on the Jazz Guitar." Jazz Thing and Gitarre & Bass called him a virtuoso. David has released 15 recordings many topping the jazz and contemporary music charts. The DBT has performed at some of the most prestigious venues throughout the world including London's BARBICAN CENTRE, Rotterdam's DE DOELEN, New Yorks MADISON SQUARE GARDEN and BIRDLAND. The DBT has also appeared at several international jazz festivals including The Monterey Jazz Festival. In 2015, The Heritage "David Becker" Signature guitar was unveiled at NAMM & just recently in 2022 Sheptone has teamed up with David on a new set of premium nickel wound electric guitar strings.

He has also collaborated with Space Channel to create Planets - a musical voyage through the stars, on a spaceship made of sound, improvised in the moment, live on stage at the historic Camille Playhouse in Brownsville, Texas. Check this out here: https://spacechannel.com/planets-with-david-becker & then come and check him out live. After larger gigs in Palmertson North & Wellington, his tour moves to Paisley Stage Napier on Wednesday 7th September, then across to Nivara Lounge in Hamilton on Thursday 8th September, up to the Point Chev RSA in conjunction with Auckland Jazz & Blues Club for a fabulous Friday performance on 9th September, and then he will close out the tour in Whitianga at the newly established performance venue, Monkey House Lounge & Cabaret for a spectacular Saturday evening show.

Such an unbelievable talent, performing right here in New Zealand. Not to be missed.

