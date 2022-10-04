Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Month To Go Until Big Event Hits Bay Of Plenty

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

It’s just under a month until the start of a major sporting event in New Zealand which will bring athletes from 20 different nations to the country as well as giving the local economy in the Bay of Plenty a good boost.

Over 200 volunteers will be involved while a large contingent of support staff are travelling from overseas, including referees, world squash dignitaries and a full PSA Squash TV production crew.

There are four New Zealand players competing; men's world No 1 and Commonwealth Games singles and mixed winner Paul Coll (West Coast) as well as wildcard Lwamba Chilese (Waikato) while women's world No 5 Joelle King (Waikato) the women’s and mixed doubles gold medal winner at Birmingham will be joined in the draw by wildcard Kaitlyn Watts (Manawatu).

Coll and King will also team up for the Nations Cup event which has an innovative scoring system against seven other nations including stars Mohamed El Shorbagy and Sarah-Jane Perry for England as well as teams from Scotland, Australia, Canada and United and others, 3-6 November, followed by the full New Zealand Open 8-13 also at the Trustpower Arena on the state-of-the-art glass court.

"These two events will have a significant impact on the New Zealand sporting calendar. It's the first time we've had a big professional squash event of this stature in the country since 1993 and our players are at the top of the world with top ten rivals and 20 nationalities competing against them in Tauranga," Squash New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Dowson. .

"Not only is it good for the Bay of Plenty region, but for the whole country. The tournaments will be broadcast around the world from a state-of-the-art court in a top venue with New Zealand seen in a very positive light."

Already the images of Coll and King on the back of buses around the city is causing a stir in Tauranga while extra seating has been added for the semis and finals of the New Zealand Open due to the demand. Tickets are selling out fast but are still available for earlier days as well as the Nations Cup.

The Nations Cup is being held 3-6 November at the Trustpower Arena followed by the NZ Open featuring the Barfoot & Thompson women’s draw and the Robertson Lodges men’s draw.

Other tournaments will also be held around the Bay of Plenty region at the same time for aspiring professionals and club players.

www.nzsquashopen.com

www.festivalofsquas.co.nz

