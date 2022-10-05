FAST5 Ferns Named For FAST5 Netball World Series

The FAST5 Ferns team has been named to compete at next month’s FAST5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

Led by head coach Debbie Fuller and assistant coach Julie Seymour, the FAST5 Ferns will take to the court alongside the world’s other five top ranked teams in the condensed five-a-side version of the game from 5-6 November at Christchurch Arena.

The last series was played in 2018, with two players from the New Zealand side which won gold in Melbourne returning for the FAST5 Ferns including shooter Aliyah Dunn and midcourter Kimiora Poi.

Fuller, who was at the helm when they pipped Jamaica in the final four years ago, said she was looking forward to guiding the side in what was a festival weekend of the elite game which highlights the flair and skill of some of the best athletes in netball.

“The FAST5 Ferns have a proud history in the FAST5 Netball World Series, and we’ll be doing all we can to continue that in front of our home crowd,” Fuller said.

“FAST5 netball is such an exciting brand of our game and a chance for our athletes to showcase their skills in the different format. It is fast and fierce, but for the players and the crowd, it’s also a lot of fun.”

New Zealand has dominated the FAST5 Netball World Series since 2009, winning seven titles.

Fuller said the series was also an opportunity for these players to remain on the radar of national selectors with another pinnacle event on the horizon in the Netball World Cup in South Africa next year.

“Any chance our players have to get out on court against international opposition is the chance to put their best foot forward with next year in mind.”

Teams of five players on court will compete in the shortened version of the game which includes shorter quarters, power plays and super shots.

The FAST5 Ferns will be joined by Australia, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Uganda for the two-day event at Christchurch Arena on 5-6 November.

Tickets have sold strongly for tournament passes with daily sales open from midday today, along with a limited offering for a FAST5 Cocktail party and FAST5 Sunday Brunch going on sale from Friday.

FAST5 Ferns:

Kate Burley

Aliyah Dunn

Tayla Earle

Georgia Heffernan

Kristiana Manu’a

Tiana Metuarau

Kimiora Poi

Elle Temu

Filda Vui

Sam Winders

