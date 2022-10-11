Girls Representative Fixtures Finalised

October 8 2022

After the return of the New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) National Secondary Schools Tournament (NSST) and the inaugural NZRL National Girls Youth Tournament, New Zealand Rugby League is proud to announce the first-ever 16’s and 18’s Girls representative fixtures. The two-week-long tournaments displayed the growth in the female game, and these fixtures will be another step in the pathway to becoming the next generation of Kiwi Fern talent.

The 16’s age group will see an Auckland Invitational team take on Aotearoa Whaanui, with the match-up displaying the best young talent from across the motu, Whilst in the 18’s, The girls will play out the Clubs vs Schools fixture that began in 2020.

The 16’s game will showcase the talent and depth in the girl’s game. The Wellington cohort of Billie Va’a, Jayda Maniapoto and Trinity Tauaneai headline an exciting and balanced Aotearoa Whaanui, which has strike all across the park.

Finals MVP Josinah Filisi Tauiliili leads her Auckland team out after an outstanding performance in the 16’s grand final. She is joined by teammate Danii-Nicole Gray and the exciting Tayla-Benet Masoe, who played at the back for the Auckland Vulcans.

Auckland Rugby League’s Head of Schools and Female Pathways, Mary Passi, commented on the fixture, “With the increase of numbers in our female game here in Auckland, it’s another great opportunity for our Auckland players to test themselves against the best talent from around Aotearoa. It’s great to see several Auckland players selected across all teams.”

The 18 Clubs vs Schools clash has a plethora of talent littered throughout the fixture. NSST MVP Sharnyze Pihema headlines the School’s squad, which possess many players from both tournaments. School’s fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee was a standout in both tournaments, as she also led the Counties 16’s to a grand final win. Giovanna Suani and NZRL 16’s Youth Tournament MVP and top try scorer Seriah Palepale also round out a strong Schools squad.

The NZ Clubs outfit can also show off star power throughout their 19. Youth Tournament MVP Tamisha Tulua was outstanding out the back for Counties, and the edge back row of Tatiana and Claudia Finau caused havoc on their way to the 18’s title. Locking up the middle is Upper Central’s Alexis Tauaneai, who was a problem for every team in the competition, using her strength, footwork and distribution ability to be dangerous every time she touched the ball.

Head of Women's Rugby League, Luisa Avaiki, said, “New Zealand Rugby League intends to enhance female participation and opportunities in our youth grades. It has been such a pleasure to see the success of the inaugural NZRL Girls National Youth Tournament.“

“To have teams from all across the motu attend and represent their zones and districts has been an exciting start to the growth and potential of the youth girls space.”

“The talent on display throughout the week was extraordinary and impressive. It maintains how vital these pathways are for any aspiring young girl who wants to reach higher levels of representation. It is an exciting time for the female game.”

Get down to North Harbour Stadium on October 23, or watch all the action live on Sky Sport!

Auckland Invitational 16 Girls versus Aotearoa Whaanui 16 Girls; Sunday 23 October, 12 pm. North Harbour Stadium



New Zealand Schools Girls versus New Zealand Clubs Girls; Sunday 23 October, 2 pm. North Harbour Stadium

SQUADS

16s AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL VS AOTEAROA WHAANUI



AOTEAROA WHAANUI 16 GIRLS

Billie Va’a (Wellington Orcas) Manaia Blake (Mid Central Vipers) Arlia Maccarthy (Northern Swords) Kayshana Rapana-Phillips (South Island Scorpions) Jayda Maniapoto (Wellington Orcas) Miria Faulkner – Luke (Northern Swords) Lialanie Muamua (South Island Scorpions) Molly Byford (Upper Central Stallions) Riana Le’afa-Paki (Wellington Orcas) Te Ngaroahiahi Rimoni (Wellington Orcas) Luca-Bella Ngatuere-Ongley (Wellington Orcas) Te Raukura Leafe (Wellington Orcas) Trinity Tauaneai (Wellington Orcas) Indiana Ronnie Russell-Lia (Wellington Orcas) Danica Talitonu (Mid Central Vipers) Tyali Raihe (Upper Central Stallions) Olive Connolly (South Island Scorpions) Bailey Rae Edwards (Northern Swords)

AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL 16 GIRLS

Tayla-Benet Masoe (Auckland Vulcans) Tiare-Anne Leauga (Akarana Falcons) Elizabeth Ngahe (Auckland Vulcans) Milahn Ieremia (Akarana Falcons) Tia’ane Tavita Fesolai (Akarana Falcons) Riley Pasese (Akarana Falcons) Danii-Nicole Gray (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Josinah Filisi Tauiliili (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Mele Feaomoengalu (Akarana Falcons) Mercedez Lisone siaea (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Leaony Macdonald Tuimauga (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Maeya Talamaivao (Akarana Falcons) Ashlee Matapo (Akarana Falcons) Mary Jane Taito (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Ivana Lauitiiti (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Monica Ben (Auckland Vulcans) Fualaau Poutoa (Auckland Vulcans) Mayann Ioane (Akarana Falcons)

18S CLUBS V SCHOOLS

18 GIRLS NZ CLUBS SQUAD:

Tamisha Tulua (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Summer Van Gelder (Akarana Falcons) Paris Pickering (Akarana Falcons) Henillietta Lokotui (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Lily Newton (Auckland Vulcans) Milahn Situa (Auckland Vulcans) Tiana Thomson (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Kimoana Niupalau (Upper Central Stallions) Monica Samita (Akarana Falcons) Tafao Fa’aeaina Asaua (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Tatiana Finau (Akarana Falcons) Claudia Finau (Akarana Falcons) Alexis Tauaneai (Upper Central Stallions) Ronise Matini (Akarana Falcons) Taleenza Nelson (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Theresa Nasilai (Auckland Vulcans) Alianna Tonu’u (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Kokako Raki (Upper Central Stallions) Kyla Lynch Brown (South Island Scorpions)

18 GIRLS NZ SCHOOLS SQUAD:

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Violet Hiku (Manurewa High School) Giovanna Suani (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Kingslee Hohaia (Manurewa High School) Faith Tavita (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Sharnyze Pihema (Manurewa High School) Caitlyn-Jain Bushell (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Lose Kuli (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Chevy Brough (Manurewa High School) Cleo Sauaga (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Seriah Palepale (Auckland Girls Grammar School) June Westerlund (Manurewa High School) Paea Uiloa (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Jonesha Katipa-Blakelock (Manurewa High School) Latesha Mitchener (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Mia Jones (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Shanthie Lui (Southern Cross Campus) Vienna Lupe Alapae (Southern Cross Campus) Saylor Maletino (Manurewa High School)

